ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Entertainment News 2021-11-22 18:00:00

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 5 days ago

According to E! News, Full House alum Sweetin discussed her weight...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment News 2021#Full House#Allison Interviews
bravotv.com

Noelle Robinson Just Shared a Surprising Update on Her Life Today

Noelle Robinson, who has been keeping busy lately with her modeling and acting career in Los Angeles, has taken up an impressive new hobby! The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter, who moved into her “dream apartment” in the city several months ago, took to Instagram recently to share an update on her latest endeavor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast. The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; Apple+ will have Mariah’s Christmas; TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; and NBC has two exclusive December airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life. See below for full listing of premiere dates...
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

Blake Moynes Admits To Bad Habit Amid Breakup

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes seems to find something that brings him happiness. Keep reading to find out about this and more. In The Wake Of A Messy Break Up, Blake Admits To A Bad Habit. Blake Moynes has been the topic of headlines for a few weeks since he...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy