Deputies arrest two men in Saturday night carjacking

Police have arrested a man in connection with a carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch that happened on Nov. 7. Andre Jean Garner, 18, of Memphis, was taken into custody Tuesday by Southaven Police following a traffic stop over an alleged stolen vehicle. Garner was handed over to detectives...
A Waldorf man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Lyft driver’s vehicle while they waited for a customer. Norris Eugene Singleton Jr., 30, was arrested on Nov. 10 for the alleged theft that took place in the 6000 block of New Forest Court. The arrest was announced in a...
Two Illinois men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a car chase and foot pursuit. Whiteside County Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 3:58 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 88, near mile marker 44, for a traffic violation. As the investigation progressed, the vehicle fled from the scene at a...
The NOPD has arrested three juveniles suspected in separate vehicle thefts that occurred Friday (Nov. 12) and Saturday, including a car theft in the Costco parking lot and a carjacking in the Xavier University parking lot. Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 17) that a juvenile was booked in the ongoing investigation...
MINNEAPOLIS — Police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking involving a Minneapolis city vehicle. Police reports show a Minneapolis Regulatory Services worker was preparing for his shift on Tuesday afternoon, when he said two suspects approached. The worker said the suspects ordered him to get out of the car and hand over his wallet, or he would be shot. The victim told police he feared for his life and complied with demands. Police said the two suspects then drove off in the city vehicle; the victim was not injured.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police said they've arrested a 15-year-old for a gunpoint carjacking on St. Paul Street Wednesday. Officers spotted the victim's vehicle around 4 p.m. while responding to the scene. The people in the car bailed out but after a short foot chase, police caught the driver.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking incident Wednesday night at an Antioch apartment complex and for forcing his way into another motorist’s car, Metro Police said on Thursday. Devonte Jones, 19, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery for Wednesday’s 10:15...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Lawrence County deputies arrested a carjacking suspect after a chase through several counties. The suspect, Jerron D. Williams, 37, is accused of stealing a truck out of Indianapolis Monday, Nov. 15. That truck was then involved in two hit-and-runs. Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, people called...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are investigating two different homicides and have already arrested a man in one of them, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. The first shooting happened at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden around 8:30 a.m. Kedrick Tevon Green, 29,...
Lexington, SC 11/22/2021 – Officers with the Lexington Police Department have arrested a man who stabbed two men during a fight at a local bar. The fight broke out on Highway 378 West in the Town of Lexington on Friday, November 19, 2021. This according to a release from Chief Terrance Green of the department.
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller has announced that the Department has made two, separate arrests in separate stolen car incidents which took place over the past week. The incidents highlight the growing trend in New Jersey of stolen cars. The first incident took place on November 18 at 5:23 P.M....
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, the Bakersfield Police Department arrested two suspects tied to five carjacking reports. Based on the reports and descriptions of the suspects, BPD officers believed all five carajackings were committed by the same suspects. The reports to BPD of the carjackings stated that two suspects would approach drivers as they […]
An investigation is underway after a shooting left two people injured Saturday night in Thibodaux. The shooting took place just after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of St. Patrick Street, the Thibodaux Police Department stated in a social media post. The injured persons were taken to an out-of-area hospital and were noted as being in stable condition Sunday evening.
UPDATE: CPD says the driver has died and a second suspect has been arrested for the vehicle pursuit that led authorities on a chase from GA to TN Saturday night. A spokesperson says the vehicle lost control and left the roadway just North of BoyScout Rd after the suspects shot at GSP and THP officers.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – Two Florida men have been arrested after a carjacking incident in Brooksville Saturday, according to deputies. On Saturday, just before 9 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Speedway, located at 26260 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, regarding a Carjacking. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the...
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 21, 2021, at about 9:47 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville...
Two teenage suspects await extradition to Mississippi to face attempted murder and carjacking charges related to a Nov. 7 incident at a North Mississippi Walmart. Mekhi J. Boyce, 19; and Rashad A. Ware, 18, both of Memphis, were taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 24, by U.S. Marshals. The two...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police in Danville are searching for two individuals in connection with a Saturday night armed robbery at an Advanced Auto Parts store. According to the Danville Police Department, two males entered the store along Westover Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Police say the individuals stole cash after […]
KERNERSVILLE — Police have arrested two Greensboro men in the armed robbery of a sweepstakes business in Kernersville. Two men entered the Duck Stop Sweepstakes in the 600 block of N. Main Street about 1:20 p.m. Friday, brandished a handgun and stole cash and property from people inside the business, the Kernersville Police Department said. Police did not release how much was stolen.
