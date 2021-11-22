Deputies arrest two men in Saturday night carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS — Police have arrested two people in connection with a carjacking involving a Minneapolis city vehicle. Police reports show a Minneapolis Regulatory Services worker was preparing for his shift on Tuesday afternoon, when he said two suspects approached. The worker said the suspects ordered him to get out of the car and hand over his wallet, or he would be shot. The victim told police he feared for his life and complied with demands. Police said the two suspects then drove off in the city vehicle; the victim was not injured.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO