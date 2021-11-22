ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Clinically-Compatible Workflow for Computer-Aided Assessment of Brain Disease Activity in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Nov 3;8:740248. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.740248. eCollection 2021. Over the last 10 years, the number of approved disease modifying drugs acting on the focal inflammatory process in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has increased from 3 to 10. This wide choice offers the opportunity of a personalized medicine with the objective...

Related
Role of Multifocal Visually Evoked Potential as a Biomarker of Demyelination, Spontaneous Remyelination, and Myelin Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurosci. 2021 Oct 29;15:725187. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2021.725187. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system (CNS), characterized by inflammation, demyelination, neuro-axonal loss, and gliosis. Inflammatory demyelinating lesions are a hallmark of the disease. Spontaneous remyelination, however, is often incomplete and strategies that promote remyelination are needed. As a result, accurate and sensitive in vivo measures of remyelination are necessary. The visual pathway provides a unique opportunity for in vivo assessment of myelin damage and repair in the MS-affected brain since it is highly susceptible to damage in MS and is a very frequent site of MS lesions. The visually evoked potential (VEP), an event-related potential generated by the striate cortex in response to visual stimulation, is uniquely placed to serve as a biomarker of the myelination along the visual pathway. The multifocal VEP (mfVEP) represents a most recent addition to the array of VEP stimulations. This article provides a current view on the role of mfVEP as a biomarker of demyelination, spontaneous remyelination, and myelin repair in MS.
Immune Regulatory Cell Bias Following Alemtuzumab Treatment in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:706278. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.706278. eCollection 2021. Alemtuzumab is a highly effective treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It selectively targets the CD52 antigen to induce profound lymphocyte depletion, followed by recovery of T and B cells with regulatory phenotypes. We previously showed that regulatory T cell function is restored with cellular repletion, but little is known about the functional capacity of regulatory B-cells and peripheral blood monocytes during the repletion phase. In this study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID# NCT03647722) we simultaneously analyzed the change in composition and function of both regulatory lymphocyte populations and distinct monocyte subsets in cross-sectional cohorts of MS patients prior to or 6, 12, 18, 24 or 36 months after their first course of alemtuzumab treatment. We found that the absolute number and percentage of cells with a regulatory B cell phenotype were significantly higher after treatment and were positivity correlated with regulatory T cells. In addition, B cells from treated patients secreted higher levels of IL-10 and BDNF, and inhibited the proliferation of autologous CD4+CD25– T cell targets. Though there was little change in monocytes populations overall, following the second annual course of treatment, CD14+ monocytes had a significantly increased anti-inflammatory bias in cytokine secretion patterns. These results confirmed that the immune system in alemtuzumab-treated patients is altered in favor of a regulatory milieu that involves expansion and increased functionality of multiple regulatory populations including B cells, T cells and monocytes. Here, we showed for the first time that functionally competent regulatory B cells re-appear with similar kinetics to that of regulatory T-cells, whereas the change in anti-inflammatory bias of monocytes does not occur until after the second treatment course. These findings justify future studies of all regulatory cell types following alemtuzumab treatment to reveal further insights into mechanisms of drug action, and to identify key immunological predictors of durable clinical efficacy in alemtuzumab-treated patients.
Anorectal dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients: A pilot study on the effect of an individualized rehabilitation approach

NeuroRehabilitation. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.3233/NRE-210226. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Anorectal dysfunction (ARD), especially bowel incontinence, frequently compromises the quality of life in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The effect of rehabilitation procedures has not been clearly established. OBJECTIVE: To determine the effect of an individualized rehabilitation approach on bowel...
Depression readmission risk is elevated in multiple sclerosis compared to other chronic illnesses

Mult Scler. 2021 Nov 17:13524585211051316. doi: 10.1177/13524585211051316. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Assess readmissions for depression or suicide attempt (SA) after MS admission versus other chronic inflammatory illnesses. METHODS: This retrospective cohort study identified MS, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), depression, and SA in the 2013 National Readmissions Database by International...
#Multiple Sclerosis#Workflow#Disease#Drugs#Pacs#Mri#Ms
Dysregulation of long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: is there any correlation?

Genes Immun. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1038/s41435-021-00154-4. Online ahead of print. Long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 genes are both involved in the immune system and the regulation of NLRC5 by MEG3 is documented in rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, we intended to evaluate the association between the expressions of MEG3 and NLRC5 in multiple sclerosis (MS). Forty relapsing and remitting MS (RRMS) patients (20 in each group) and twenty healthy individuals were enrolled. The expression level of MEG3 and NLRC5 was assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Sub-group analysis demonstrated that the expression level of MEG3 is reduced in the relapse patient group compared to remission and healthy groups (p < 0.001). The expression level of NLRC5 was higher in whole patients compared with healthy controls (p < 0.05). Moreover, a negative correlation was observed between the expression of these two genes (r = -0.73, p < 0.0001). To conclude, our findings showed the dysregulation of MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in RRMS patients. Also, the converse association of MEG3 and NLRC5 reflects that the role of MEG3 in MS development is probably mediated by modulation of NLRC5.
Practice Effects of Mobile Tests of Cognition, Dexterity, and Mobility on Patients With Multiple Sclerosis: Data Analysis of a Smartphone-Based Observational Study

J Med Internet Res. 2021 Nov 18;23(11):e30394. doi: 10.2196/30394. BACKGROUND: Smartphones and their built-in sensors allow for measuring functions in disease-related domains through mobile tests. This could improve disease characterization and monitoring, and could potentially support treatment decisions for multiple sclerosis (MS), a multifaceted chronic neurological disease with highly variable clinical manifestations. Practice effects can complicate the interpretation of both improvement over time by potentially exaggerating treatment effects and stability by masking deterioration.
Amygdala network reorganization mediates the theory of mind performances in multiple sclerosis

J Neurosci Res. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1002/jnr.24986. Online ahead of print. Theory of mind (ToM) seems to be affected in multiple sclerosis (MS). MRI studies suggested a role of the amygdala in social cognitive performances. Therefore, we explored the role of the amygdala network in ToM using a multimodal MRI approach. In MS, patients with impaired ToM showed contradictory dysexecutive neuropsychological profile. Therefore, we compared neural networks involved in ToM and executive functions (EFs). Twenty patients with relapsing-remitting MS and 15 matched healthy controls were selected. ToM (Faux Pas test and mind stories) and EFs were assessed within and outside the scanner. All subjects underwent a battery of neuropsychological tests. Multimodal MRI with structural (diffusion imaging) and functional (resting-state and task-based) sequences was used to analyze the role and connections of the amygdala in ToM functioning. Cognitive and ToM performances were similar between patients and controls. Resting-state data revealed decreased connectivity of the left amygdala with frontal areas in patients compared to controls (p < 0.0001). During the task-based functional MRI, patients demonstrated increased connectivity between the amygdala and several cerebellar and left temporal regions (all p < 0.05). The microstructural alterations between the left amygdala and left temporal regions were associated with increased functional connectivity within the same pathway (r = 0.74; p < 0.01). No overlap was observed between functional networks involved in ToM and EFs. Our study demonstrates more connectivity recruitment between the amygdala and cerebellar and temporal regions in MS patients to reach preserved ToM performance. Microstructural abnormalities have been related to this compensatory network. Finally, different networks were involved in EFs and ToM.
Does MS Medication Help With Fatigue? Multiple Sclerosis

While medications used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) may not help ease fatigue, they may help keep you awake and manage your tiredness. Presently, there are no FDA-approved drugs for treating MS-related fatigue. Doctors may prescribe off-label medications, such as:. Amantadine: One of the most commonly prescribed medications to treat...
Antibodies to neurofilament light as potential biomarkers in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Neurol Open. 2021 Nov 11;3(2):e000192. doi: 10.1136/bmjno-2021-000192. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The concentration of neurofilament light (NfL) protein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood is widely considered as a quantitative measure of neuro-axonal injury. Immune reactivity to NfL released into extracellular fluids induces specific autoantibody response. We investigated the levels and avidity of antibodies to NfL in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) treated with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and their correlation with disease worsening and NfL protein concentration.
Clinical Challenges: Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases

The FDA approval of voretigene neparvovec (Luxturna) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy almost 4 years ago marked a turning point in gene therapy. Since then, clinicians have witnessed the positive impact that gene therapy has had on the lives of patients and their...
Central vein sign: A putative diagnostic marker for multiple sclerosis

Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1111/ane.13553. Online ahead of print. The presence of a “central vein sign” (CVS) has been introduced as a biomarker for the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and shown to have the ability to accurately differentiate MS from other white matter diseases (MS mimics). Following the development of susceptibility-based magnetic resonance venography that allowed the in vivo detection of CVS, a standard CVS definition was established by introducing the “40% rule” that assesses the number of MS lesions with CVS as a fraction of the total number of lesions to differentiate MS lesions from other types of lesions. The “50% rule,” the “three-lesion criteria,” and the “six-lesion criteria” were later introduced and defined. Each of these rules had high levels of sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in differentiating MS from other diseases, which has been recognized by the Magnetic Resonance Imaging in MS (MAGNIMS) group and the Consortium of MS Centers task force. The North American Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis Cooperative even provided statements and recommendations aiming to refine, standardize and evaluate the CVS in MS. Herein, we review the existing literature on CVS and evaluate its added value in the diagnosis of MS and usefulness in differentiating it from other vasculopathies. We also review the histopathology of CVS and identify available automated CVS assessment methods as well as define the role of vascular comorbidities in the diagnosis of MS.
Restless legs syndrome and related factors in people with multiple sclerosis in Turkey

Neurol Res. 2021 Nov 15:1-8. doi: 10.1080/01616412.2021.2000822. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Restless legs syndrome is one of the most reported sleep disorders in multiple sclerosis (MS). The study aims to investigate the possible factors related to the occurrence and severity of restless legs syndrome in persons with MS (pwMS) comparing with healthy controls.
MHRA authorises Vumerity for multiple sclerosis patients

The MHRA has granted marketing authorisation for diroximel fumarate as oral treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) is a next-generation oral fumarate treatment for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). It is an oral fumarate with an improved chemical structure to dimethyl fumarate, and once in the body, it rapidly converts to monomethyl fumarate. It has established efficacy and well-characterised safety, building on Biogen’s leadership in MS oral therapies.
Patient-reported outcomes associated with transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Qual Life Res. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s11136-021-03034-6. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) who transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). METHODS: Subjects enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of Multiple Sclerosis at Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
Patterns of balance loss with systematic perturbations in Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis

OBJECTIVE: 1) determine reliability of LOB ratings following standardized manual perturbations; 2) compare LOB ratings in MS, PD, and healthy control (HC) groups following perturbations at upper/lower torso, in anterior/posterior, right/left, and rotational directions. METHODS: 1) reviewers rated videotaped LOB following perturbations applied by 4 clinicians in 6-10 HCs. 2)...
Key data elements for clinical management and outcomes of patients with coronary artery disease: definitions from Coronary Artery Disease and Creative Antithrombotic Clinical Research Collaboration (CardiaCare)

Zhonghua Xin Xue Guan Bing Za Zhi. 2021 Nov 24;49(11):1082-1088. doi: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112148-20210824-00726. Objective: To develop a set of data elements and standardized definitions of Coronary Artery Disease and Creative Antithrombotic Clinical Research Collaboration (CardiaCare), aiming to facilitate the exchange of disparate data sources, enhance the abilities to support multicenter researches, and subsequently ensure the databases use under standardized process and criteria. Methods: The Cardiacare writing committee members reviewed data elements and definitions from published guidelines, clinical trials, databases, and standardized documents, then determined the data elements and standardized definitions, which should be included in CardiaCare. The writing committee also considered the specific domestic clinical management strategies during the establishment of Cardiacare. The resulting documents provide a series of key data elements and standardized definitions used in the management of coronary artery disease patients. Key data elements from CardiaCare could be sorted by clinical management flowsheet and outcome from hospitalization to long-term follow-up. Results: The Cardiacare standardized set comprised 864 data elements from admission to post-hospital follow-up visit. There were 8 tables in the documents, including demographic and admission information (23 elements), medical history and risk factors (102 elements), clinical presentations and diagnosis (22 elements), diagnostic and laboratory tests (111 elements), interventional diagnosis and treatment (118 elements), pharmacological therapy (213 elements), clinical outcomes (161 elements), and special subpopulations (114 elements: 87 elements for transcatheter valve replacement and 27 elements with cardiac rehabilitation). Conclusions: The Cardiacare standardized data elements set could provide support for real-world clinical research in consecutive data collection and databases mining. A wider applicability in various settings of CardiaCare needs to be explored further.
Evidence of extensive cellular immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in ocrelizumab-treated patients with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Res Pract. 2021 Nov 22;3(1):60. doi: 10.1186/s42466-021-00158-5. BACKGROUND: Patients with multiple sclerosis receiving ocrelizumab-treatment are in desperate need of a protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: In this study, Euroimmun semi-quantitative Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG for detection of humoral response and ELISpot assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell-response were used in 10...
Association between multiple sclerosis and dietary patterns based on the traditional concept of food nature: a case-control study in Iran

BMC Neurol. 2021 Nov 18;21(1):453. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02483-3. INTRODUCTION: It remains a matter of debate whether traditional concepts regarding the nature of food affect the development and progression of multiple sclerosis (MS).To date, there are limited studies that have investigated the association between MS and dietary patterns based on the categories of food nature (hot, cold, or balanced) defined in traditional medicine.
Assessing the presence of oligoclonal IgM bands as a prognostic biomarker of cognitive decline in the early stages of multiple sclerosis

Brain Behav. 2021 Nov 18:e2405. doi: 10.1002/brb3.2405. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: An association has been found between the presence of lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands (LS-OCMB) in cerebrospinal fluid and a more severe clinical multiple sclerosis course. OBJECTIVE: To investigate lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands as a prognostic biomarker of cognitive...
