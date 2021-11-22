ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatric cervical kyphosis in the MRI era (1984-2008) with long-term follow up: literature review

Childs Nerv Syst. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1007/s00381-021-05409-z. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Cervical kyphosis is rare in the pediatric population. It may be syndromic or acquired secondary to laminectomy, neoplasia, or trauma. Regardless, this should be avoided to prevent progressive spinal deformity and neurological deficit. Long-term follow-up is needed to...

docwirenews.com

The Increasing Role of Kappa Free Light Chains in the Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

International variation in oesophageal and gastric cancer survival 2012-2014: differences by histological subtype and stage at diagnosis (an ICBP SURVMARK-2 population-based study)

Gut. 2021 Nov 25:gutjnl-2021-325266. doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2021-325266. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To provide the first international comparison of oesophageal and gastric cancer survival by stage at diagnosis and histological subtype across high-income countries with similar access to healthcare. METHODS: As part of the ICBP SURVMARK-2 project, data from 28 923...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Oncogenic KRAS Requires Complete Loss of BAP1 Function for Development of Murine Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 15;13(22):5709. doi: 10.3390/cancers13225709. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) is a primary biliary malignancy that harbors a dismal prognosis. Oncogenic mutations of KRAS and loss-of-function mutations of BRCA1-associated protein 1 (BAP1) have been identified as recurrent somatic alterations in ICC. However, an autochthonous genetically engineered mouse model of ICC that genocopies the co-occurrence of these mutations has never been developed. By crossing Albumin-Cre mice bearing conditional alleles of mutant Kras and/or floxed Bap1, Cre-mediated recombination within the liver was induced. Mice with hepatic expression of mutant KrasG12D alone (KA), bi-allelic loss of hepatic Bap1 (BhomoA), and heterozygous loss of Bap1 in conjunction with mutant KrasG12D expression (BhetKA) developed primary hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but no discernible ICC. In contrast, mice with homozygous loss of Bap1 in conjunction with mutant KrasG12D expression (BhomoKA) developed discrete foci of HCC and ICC. Further, the median survival of BhomoKA mice was significantly shorter at 24 weeks when compared to the median survival of ≥40 weeks in BhetKA mice and approximately 50 weeks in BhomoA and KA mice (p < 0.001). Microarray analysis performed on liver tissue from KA and BhomoKA mice identified differentially expressed genes in the setting of BAP1 loss and suggests that deregulation of ferroptosis might be one mechanism by which loss of BAP1 cooperates with oncogenic Ras in hepato-biliary carcinogenesis. Our autochthonous model provides an in vivo platform to further study this lethal class of neoplasm.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A brief review and case report of urothelial carcinoma and metachronous leiomyosarcoma of the bladder at the same anatomic region

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 8;40:101931. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101931. eCollection 2022 Jan. One patient with bladder leiomyosarcoma and urothelial carcinoma is very rare. Only 10 cases have been reported in the literature. A 70-year-old patient was admitted due to bladder tumor. Two TURBTs were performed confirming the patient was free of tumor, and pathology reported low-grade urothelial carcinoma. Three years later, a tumor was also found on the right anterolateral wall of urinary bladder and was diagnosed as leiomyosarcoma by pathological examination. Radical cystectomy was performed. With 45 months follow-up, the patient has no recurrence. Two malignancies in the same anatomic region at different time has never been reported to date.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

The Role of Nutritional Lifestyle and Physical Activity in Multiple Sclerosis Pathogenesis and Management: A Narrative Review

Nutrients. 2021 Oct 25;13(11):3774. doi: 10.3390/nu13113774. Studies on the role of nutritional factors and physical activity (PA) in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS) go back a long time. Despite the intrinsic difficulty of studying their positive or negative role in MS, the interest of researchers on these topics increased during the last few decades, since the role of diet has been investigated with the perspective of the association with disease-modifying drugs (DMD). The association of DMD, diets, and PA might have an additive effect in modifying disease severity. Among the various diets investigated (low-carbohydrate, gluten-free, Mediterranean, low-fat, fasting-mimicking, and Western diets) only low-carbohydrate, Mediterranean, and fast-mimicking diets have shown both in animal models and in humans a positive effect on MS course and in patient-reported outcomes (PROs). However, the Mediterranean diet is easier to be maintained compared to fast-mimicking and low-carbohydrate diets, which may lead to detrimental side effects requiring careful clinical monitoring. Conversely, the Western diet, which is characterized by a high intake of highly saturated fats and carbohydrates, may lead to the activation of pro-inflammatory immune pathways and is therefore not recommended. PA showed a positive effect both in animal models as well as on disease course and PROs in humans. Training with combined exercises is considered the more effective approach.
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Anti-inflammatory activity of a natural herbal-marine drug (MS14 – SANT and SUSP) compared to sodium salicylate or methylprednisolone in a rat model for multiple sclerosis

Eur J Transl Myol. 2021 Nov 24. doi: 10.4081/ejtm.2022.10169. Online ahead of print. A natural compound of marine herbal origin has been used in Persian Traditional Medicine to relieve some symptoms of multiple sclerosis. The present study investigated the anti-inflammatory effects of a patented extracts of the traditional receipt (MS14). In this preliminary experiment, we used seven groups of six rats: the control group received vehicle, the two positive control groups were treated with either sodium salicylate (300 mg/kg) intraperitoneal (i.p.) or methyl prednisolon (MPN 10 mg/kg) i.p., while the test groups were treated with a solution centrifuged MS14 (SANT 100 mg/kg) and suspension of MS14 (SUSP 100, 150, 300 mg/kg) i.p. After thirty minutes, paw volume was measured by plethysmometer and immediately formalin solution was injected subcutaneously into the hind paw and after an hour, inflamed paw volume was measured. In days 2-8, the inflamed paw volume was measured and immediately drugs were injected i.p. The anti-inflammatory effect of MPN was significant only on days 5 and 6. The anti-inflammatory effect of SS was significant only on the 6th day, while the anti-inflammatory effect of SANT MS14 (100 mg/kg) was also significant only on the 6th day. SUSP MS14 (150 mg/kg) significantly reduced edema from second to 6th day. Intra-peritoneal injection of SUSP MS14 with 300 mg/kg was toxic, so excluded from the study. This research indicates that the MS14 possesses an anti-inflammatory effect after intra-peritoneal administration. Comparative anti-inflammatory effects of MS14 with Glucocorticoids in this study, may justify a possible mechanism for its action in multiple sclerosis, if further studies will provid strong statistically confirmatory effects in animals and safety human trials.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

CRTAC1 (Cartilage acidic protein 1) inhibits cell proliferation, migration, invasion and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process in bladder cancer by downregulating Yin Yang 1 (YY1) to inactivate the TGF-beta pathway

Bioengineered. 2021 Dec;12(2):9377-9389. doi: 10.1080/21655979.2021.1974645. Cartilage acidic protein 1 (CRTAC1) is predicted to be aberrantly expressed in bladder cancer based on bioinformatics analysis. However, its functions and molecular mechanism in bladder cancer remain elusive. This study aimed to explore the role of CRTAC1 in bladder cancer. The mRNA and protein levels of CRTAC1 and Yin Yang 1 (YY1) were detected by reverse transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. We found that CRTAC1 was downregulated in bladder cancer tissues and cells. Cell Counting Kit-8 assays, colony formation assays, wound healing assays and Transwell assays and western blotting revealed that CRTAC1 overexpression inhibited cell viability, proliferation, migration, invasion and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) process in bladder cancer, while CRTAC1 knockdown exerted opposite effects on these malignant behaviors. Mechanistically, CRTAC1 targeted YY1 in bladder cancer cells. YY1 was upregulated in bladder cancer tissues and cells. CRTAC1 negatively modulated the mRNA and protein expression of YY1 in bladder cancer cells. Co-localization of CRTAC1 and YY1 expression was assessed using immunofluorescence staining and Co-Immunoprecipitation assays. The interaction between CRTAC1 and YY1 was explored by Chromatin immunoprecipitation and luciferase reporter assays. Moreover, CRTAC1 inactivated the TGF-β pathway by downregulating YY1 expression. Protein levels of factors associated with the TGF-β pathway were examined by western blotting. Rescue assays indicated that CRTAC1 inhibited malignant behaviors of bladder cancer cells by targeting YY1. Overall, CRTAC1 inhibited malignant phenotypes of bladder cancer cells by targeting YY1 to inactivate the TGF-β pathway.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Anti-Tumor Effects of Queen Bee Acid (10-Hydroxy-2-Decenoic Acid) Alone and in Combination with Cyclophosphamide and Its Cellular Mechanisms against Ehrlich Solid Tumor in Mice

Molecules. 2021 Nov 20;26(22):7021. doi: 10.3390/molecules26227021. Queen bee acid or 10-hydroxy-2-decenoic acid (10-HDA) is one of the main and unique lipid components (fatty acids) in royal jelly. Previous studies have demonstrated that 10-HDA has various pharmacological and biological activities. The present study aims to evaluate the anti-tumor effects of 10-HDA alone and combined with cyclophosphamide (CP), as an alkylating agent which widely used for the treatment of neoplastic cancers, against the Ehrlich solid tumors (EST) in mice. Methods: A total of 72 female Swiss albino mice were divided into eight groups. EST mice were treated with 10-HDA (2.5 and 5 mg/kg) alone and combined with CP (25 mg/kg) orally once a day for 2 weeks. Tumor growth inhibition, body weight, the serum level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen tumor (CAE), liver and kidney enzymes, tumor lipid peroxidation (LPO) and nitric oxide (NO), antioxidant enzymes (e.g. glutathione reductase (GR), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), catalase enzyme (CAT)), tumor necrosis factor alpha level (TNF-α), and the apoptosis-regulatory genes expression were assessed in tested mice. Results: the findings exhibited that treatment of EST-suffering mice with 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) decreased the tumor volume and inhibition rate, tumor markers (AFP and CEA), serum level of liver and kidney, LPO and NO, TNF-α level, as well as the expression level of Bcl-2 in comparison with the mice in the C2 group; while 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP significantly (p < 0.001) improved the level of antioxidant enzymes of GPx, CAT, and SOD and the expression level of caspase-3 and Bax genes. Conclusions: According to the results of the present investigations, 10-HDA at the doses of 2.5 and 5 mg/kg especially in combination with CP showed promising antitumor effects against EST in mice and can be recommended as a new or alternative anticancer agent against tumor; nevertheless, further investigations, particularly in clinical setting, are required to confirm these results.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Epigenetic interaction between UTX and DNMT1 regulates diet-induced myogenic remodeling in brown fat

Nat Commun. 2021 Nov 25;12(1):6838. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27141-7. Brown adipocytes share the same developmental origin with skeletal muscle. Here we find that a brown adipocyte-to-myocyte remodeling also exists in mature brown adipocytes, and is induced by prolonged high fat diet (HFD) feeding, leading to brown fat dysfunction. This process is regulated by the interaction of epigenetic pathways involving histone and DNA methylation. In mature brown adipocytes, the histone demethylase UTX maintains persistent demethylation of the repressive mark H3K27me3 at Prdm16 promoter, leading to high Prdm16 expression. PRDM16 then recruits DNA methyltransferase DNMT1 to Myod1 promoter, causing Myod1 promoter hypermethylation and suppressing its expression. The interaction between PRDM16 and DNMT1 coordinately serves to maintain brown adipocyte identity while repressing myogenic remodeling in mature brown adipocytes, thus promoting their active brown adipocyte thermogenic function. Suppressing this interaction by HFD feeding induces brown adipocyte-to-myocyte remodeling, which limits brown adipocyte thermogenic capacity and compromises diet-induced thermogenesis, leading to the development of obesity.
OBESITY
docwirenews.com

Trend analysis of palliative care consultation service for terminally ill non-cancer patients in Taiwan: a 9-year observational study

BMC Palliat Care. 2021 Nov 25;20(1):181. doi: 10.1186/s12904-021-00879-z. BACKGROUNDS: Early integration of palliative care for terminally ill non-cancer patients improves quality of life. However, there are scanty data on Palliative Care Consultation Service (PCCS) among non-cancer patients. METHODS: In this 9-year observational study Data were collected from the Hospice-Palliative Clinical...
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Identification of a novel metabolism-related gene signature associated with the survival of bladder cancer

BMC Cancer. 2021 Nov 24;21(1):1267. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09006-w. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most common malignancies and has a relatively poor outcome worldwide. In this study, we attempted to construct a novel metabolism-related gene (MRG) signature for predicting the survival probability of BC patients. METHODS: First, differentially expressed...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Highly accurate and label-free discrimination of single cancer cell using a plasmonic oxide-based nanoprobe

Biosens Bioelectron. 2021 Nov 19:113814. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2021.113814. Online ahead of print. The detection of cancer cells at the single-cell level enables many novel functionalities such as next-generation cancer prognosis and accurate cellular analysis. While surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) has been widely considered as an effective tool in a low-cost and label-free manner, however, it is challenging to discriminate single cancer cells with an accuracy above 90% mainly due to the poor biocompatibility of the noble-metal-based SERS agents. Here, we report a dual-functional nanoprobe based on dopant-driven plasmonic oxides, demonstrating a maximum accuracy above 90% in distinguishing single THP-1 cell from peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) and human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293 from human macrophage cell line U937 based on their SERS patterns. Furthermore, this nanoprobe can be triggered by the bio-redox response from individual cells towards stimuli, empowering another complementary colorimetric cell detection, approximately achieving the unity discrimination accuracy at a single-cell level. Our strategy could potentially enable the future accurate and low-cost detection of cancer cells from mixed cell samples.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

OPTIMISE: MS study protocol: a pragmatic, prospective observational study to address the need for, and challenges with, real world pharmacovigilance in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Open. 2021 Nov 25;11(11):e050176. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-050176. INTRODUCTION: The power of ‘real world’ data to improve our understanding of the clinical aspects of multiple sclerosis (MS) is starting to be realised. Disease modifying therapy (DMT) use across the UK is driven by national prescribing guidelines. As such, the UK provides an ideal country in which to gather MS outcomes data. A rigorously conducted observational study with a focus on pharmacovigilance has the potential to provide important data to inform clinicians and patients while testing the reliability of estimates from pivotal trials when applied to patients in the UK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
docwirenews.com

Role of Survivin in Bladder Cancer: Issues to Be Overcome When Designing an Efficient Dual Nano-Therapy

Pharmaceutics. 2021 Nov 19;13(11):1959. doi: 10.3390/pharmaceutics13111959. Bladder cancer is the 10th most diagnosed cancer, with almost 10 M cancer deaths last year worldwide. Currently, chemotherapy is widely used as adjuvant therapy after surgical transurethral resection. Paclitaxel (PTX) is one of the most promising drugs, but cancer cells acquire resistance, causing failure of this treatment and increasing the recurrence of the disease. This poor chemotherapeutic response has been associated with the overexpression of the protein survivin. In this work, we present a novel dual nano-treatment for bladder cancer based on the hypothesis that the inhibition of survivin in cancer cells, using a siRNA gene therapy strategy, could decrease their resistance to PTX. For this purpose, two different polymeric nanoparticles were developed to encapsulate PTX and survivin siRNA independently. PTX nanoparticles showed sizes around 150 nm, with a paclitaxel loading of around 1.5%, that produced sustained tumor cell death. In parallel, siRNA nanoparticles, with similar sizes and loading efficiency of around 100%, achieved the oligonucleotide transfection and knocking down of survivin expression that also resulted in tumor cell death. However, dual treatment did not show the synergistic effect expected. The root cause of this issue was found to be the cell cycle arrest produced by nuclear survivin silencing, which is incompatible with PTX action. Therefore, we concluded that although the vastly reported role of survivin in bladder cancer, its silencing does not sensitize cells to currently applied chemotherapies.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Brain injury, endothelial injury and inflammatory markers are elevated and express sex-specific alterations after COVID-19

J Neuroinflammation. 2021 Nov 27;18(1):277. doi: 10.1186/s12974-021-02323-8. OBJECTIVE: Although COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, all organs can be affected including the brain. To date, specific investigations of brain injury markers (BIM) and endothelial injury markers (EIM) have been limited. Additionally, a male bias in disease severity and mortality after COVID-19 is evident globally. Sex differences in the immune response to COVID-19 may mediate this disparity. We investigated BIM, EIM and inflammatory cytokine/chemokine (CC) levels after COVID-19 and in across sexes.
PUBLIC HEALTH

