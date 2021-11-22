ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Diffusion Imaging of Fornix and Interconnected Limbic Deep Grey Matter is Linked to Cognitive Impairment in Multiple Sclerosis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Eur J Neurosci. 2021 Nov 22. doi: 10.1111/ejn.15539. Online ahead of print. Diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) and volumetric MRI have shown white matter (WM) and deep grey matter (GM) abnormalities in the limbic system of multiple sclerosis (MS) participants. Structures like the fornix have been associated with cognitive impairment (CI) in...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Comparison of Dimethyl Fumarate vs Fingolimod and Rituximab vs Natalizumab for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Nov 1;4(11):e2134627. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.34627. IMPORTANCE: As disease-modifying treatment options for multiple sclerosis increase, comparisons of the options based on real-world evidence may guide clinical decision-making. OBJECTIVE: To compare the relapse outcomes between 2 pairs of disease-modifying treatments: dimethyl fumarate vs fingolimod and natalizumab vs rituximab. DESIGN,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Effects of melatonin on sleep disturbances in multiple sclerosis: A randomized, controlled pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Nov 5;7(4):20552173211048756. doi: 10.1177/20552173211048756. eCollection 2021 Oct. BACKGROUND: Sleep disturbances are commonly reported by people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS). However, optimal management of sleep disturbances is uncertain, and objective studies of sleep quality in PwMS are scarce. OBJECTIVES: To determine the effect of...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Dysregulation of long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: is there any correlation?

Genes Immun. 2021 Nov 15. doi: 10.1038/s41435-021-00154-4. Online ahead of print. Long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 genes are both involved in the immune system and the regulation of NLRC5 by MEG3 is documented in rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, we intended to evaluate the association between the expressions of MEG3 and NLRC5 in multiple sclerosis (MS). Forty relapsing and remitting MS (RRMS) patients (20 in each group) and twenty healthy individuals were enrolled. The expression level of MEG3 and NLRC5 was assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Sub-group analysis demonstrated that the expression level of MEG3 is reduced in the relapse patient group compared to remission and healthy groups (p < 0.001). The expression level of NLRC5 was higher in whole patients compared with healthy controls (p < 0.05). Moreover, a negative correlation was observed between the expression of these two genes (r = -0.73, p < 0.0001). To conclude, our findings showed the dysregulation of MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in RRMS patients. Also, the converse association of MEG3 and NLRC5 reflects that the role of MEG3 in MS development is probably mediated by modulation of NLRC5.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Cognitive Impairment#Diffusivity#Dti#Gm#Csf#Ci Ms#Fa#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Immune Regulatory Cell Bias Following Alemtuzumab Treatment in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:706278. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.706278. eCollection 2021. Alemtuzumab is a highly effective treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It selectively targets the CD52 antigen to induce profound lymphocyte depletion, followed by recovery of T and B cells with regulatory phenotypes. We previously showed that regulatory T cell function is restored with cellular repletion, but little is known about the functional capacity of regulatory B-cells and peripheral blood monocytes during the repletion phase. In this study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID# NCT03647722) we simultaneously analyzed the change in composition and function of both regulatory lymphocyte populations and distinct monocyte subsets in cross-sectional cohorts of MS patients prior to or 6, 12, 18, 24 or 36 months after their first course of alemtuzumab treatment. We found that the absolute number and percentage of cells with a regulatory B cell phenotype were significantly higher after treatment and were positivity correlated with regulatory T cells. In addition, B cells from treated patients secreted higher levels of IL-10 and BDNF, and inhibited the proliferation of autologous CD4+CD25– T cell targets. Though there was little change in monocytes populations overall, following the second annual course of treatment, CD14+ monocytes had a significantly increased anti-inflammatory bias in cytokine secretion patterns. These results confirmed that the immune system in alemtuzumab-treated patients is altered in favor of a regulatory milieu that involves expansion and increased functionality of multiple regulatory populations including B cells, T cells and monocytes. Here, we showed for the first time that functionally competent regulatory B cells re-appear with similar kinetics to that of regulatory T-cells, whereas the change in anti-inflammatory bias of monocytes does not occur until after the second treatment course. These findings justify future studies of all regulatory cell types following alemtuzumab treatment to reveal further insights into mechanisms of drug action, and to identify key immunological predictors of durable clinical efficacy in alemtuzumab-treated patients.
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Association Between Cognitive Trajectories and Disability Progression in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Longitudinal cognitive trajectories in multiple sclerosis are heterogeneous and difficult to measure....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Effect of ofatumumab versus placebo in relapsing multiple sclerosis patients from Japan and Russia: Phase 2 APOLITOS study

Mult Scler. 2021 Nov 17:13524585211055934. doi: 10.1177/13524585211055934. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Ofatumumab, the first fully human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, has been developed as a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) which can be self-administered at home. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the efficacy and safety of ofatumumab in RMS patients from...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Restless legs syndrome and related factors in people with multiple sclerosis in Turkey

Neurol Res. 2021 Nov 15:1-8. doi: 10.1080/01616412.2021.2000822. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Restless legs syndrome is one of the most reported sleep disorders in multiple sclerosis (MS). The study aims to investigate the possible factors related to the occurrence and severity of restless legs syndrome in persons with MS (pwMS) comparing with healthy controls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Kinetics of myelin breakdown products: A labeling study in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis

Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1111/cts.13181. Online ahead of print. The majority of disease modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis (MS) reduce inflammation, but do no’t target remyelination. Development of remyelinating therapies will benefit from a method to quantify myelin kinetics in patients with MS. We labeled myelin in vivo with deuterium, and modeled kinetics of myelin breakdown products β-galactosylceramide (β-GalC) and N-Octadecanoyl-sulfatide (NO-Sulf). Five patients with MS received 120 ml 70% D2 O daily for 70 days and were compared with six healthy subjects who previously received the same procedure. Mass spectrometry and compartmental modeling were used to quantify the turnover rate of β-GalC and NO-Sulf in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Turnover rate constants of the fractions of β-GalC and NO-Sulf with non-negligible turnover were 0.00186 and 0.00714, respectively, in both healthy subjects and patients with MS. The turnover half-life of β-GalC and NO-Sulf was calculated as 373 days and 96.5 days, respectively. The effect of MS on the NO-Sulf (49.4% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover) was more pronounced compared to the effect on β-GalC turnover (18.3% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover). Kinetics of myelin breakdown products in the CSF are different in patients with MS compared with healthy subjects. This may be caused by slower myelin production in these patients, by a higher level of degradation of a more stable component of myelin, or, most likely, by a combination of these two processes. Labeling myelin breakdown products is a useful method that can be used to quantify myelin turnover in patients with progressive MS and can therefore be used in proof-of-concept studies with remyelination therapies.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Assessing the presence of oligoclonal IgM bands as a prognostic biomarker of cognitive decline in the early stages of multiple sclerosis

Brain Behav. 2021 Nov 18:e2405. doi: 10.1002/brb3.2405. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: An association has been found between the presence of lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands (LS-OCMB) in cerebrospinal fluid and a more severe clinical multiple sclerosis course. OBJECTIVE: To investigate lipid-specific oligoclonal IgM bands as a prognostic biomarker of cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Patient-reported outcomes associated with transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Qual Life Res. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s11136-021-03034-6. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) who transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). METHODS: Subjects enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of Multiple Sclerosis at Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Models and materials for exercise promotion in comprehensive multiple sclerosis care: completion of the 'exercise in medicine' development process

Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Nov 22:1-9. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1998662. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Health care providers have highlighted the need for tools and resources that support promotion of exercise behavior within comprehensive multiple sclerosis (MS) care. This study involved a final quality improvement evaluation of exercise promotion models and materials for inclusion within this setting.
FITNESS
Medscape News

Premenopausal Bilateral Oophorectomy Linked to Later Cognitive Impairment

Women whose ovaries were surgically removed before the age of 46 had a higher risk of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) around 30 years later, compared with those who did not undergo bilateral oophorectomy, according to a population-based linkage study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that "physicians treating...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A Clinically-Compatible Workflow for Computer-Aided Assessment of Brain Disease Activity in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Front Med (Lausanne). 2021 Nov 3;8:740248. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.740248. eCollection 2021. Over the last 10 years, the number of approved disease modifying drugs acting on the focal inflammatory process in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has increased from 3 to 10. This wide choice offers the opportunity of a personalized medicine with the objective of no clinical and radiological activity for each patient. This new paradigm requires the optimization of the detection of new FLAIR lesions on longitudinal MRI. In this paper, we describe a complete workflow-that we developed, implemented, deployed, and evaluated-to facilitate the monitoring of new FLAIR lesions on longitudinal MRI of MS patients. This workflow has been designed to be usable by both hospital and private neurologists and radiologists in France. It consists of three main components: (i) a software component that allows for automated and secured anonymization and transfer of MRI data from the clinical Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) to a processing server (and vice-versa); (ii) a fully automated segmentation core that enables detection of focal longitudinal changes in patients from T1-weighted, T2-weighted and FLAIR brain MRI scans, and (iii) a dedicated web viewer that provides an intuitive visualization of new lesions to radiologists and neurologists. We first present these different components. Then, we evaluate the workflow on 54 pairs of longitudinal MRI scans that were analyzed by 3 experts (1 neuroradiologist, 1 radiologist, and 1 neurologist) with and without the proposed workflow. We show that our workflow provided a valuable aid to clinicians in detecting new MS lesions both in terms of accuracy (mean number of detected lesions per patient and per expert 1.8 without the workflow vs. 2.3 with the workflow, p = 5.10-4) and of time dedicated by the experts (mean time difference 2’45″, p = 10-4). This increase in the number of detected lesions has implications in the classification of MS patients as stable or active, even for the most experienced neuroradiologist (mean sensitivity was 0.74 without the workflow and 0.90 with the workflow, p-value for no difference = 0.003). It therefore has potential consequences on the therapeutic management of MS patients.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Multiple sclerosis impairment scale and brain MRI in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1111/ane.13554. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To examine the Multiple Sclerosis Impairment Scale (MSIS) in secondary progressive MS (SPMS) in relation to the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) outcomes, and mobility. METHODS: In this observational single-center study, 68 secondary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Amygdala network reorganization mediates the theory of mind performances in multiple sclerosis

J Neurosci Res. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1002/jnr.24986. Online ahead of print. Theory of mind (ToM) seems to be affected in multiple sclerosis (MS). MRI studies suggested a role of the amygdala in social cognitive performances. Therefore, we explored the role of the amygdala network in ToM using a multimodal MRI approach. In MS, patients with impaired ToM showed contradictory dysexecutive neuropsychological profile. Therefore, we compared neural networks involved in ToM and executive functions (EFs). Twenty patients with relapsing-remitting MS and 15 matched healthy controls were selected. ToM (Faux Pas test and mind stories) and EFs were assessed within and outside the scanner. All subjects underwent a battery of neuropsychological tests. Multimodal MRI with structural (diffusion imaging) and functional (resting-state and task-based) sequences was used to analyze the role and connections of the amygdala in ToM functioning. Cognitive and ToM performances were similar between patients and controls. Resting-state data revealed decreased connectivity of the left amygdala with frontal areas in patients compared to controls (p < 0.0001). During the task-based functional MRI, patients demonstrated increased connectivity between the amygdala and several cerebellar and left temporal regions (all p < 0.05). The microstructural alterations between the left amygdala and left temporal regions were associated with increased functional connectivity within the same pathway (r = 0.74; p < 0.01). No overlap was observed between functional networks involved in ToM and EFs. Our study demonstrates more connectivity recruitment between the amygdala and cerebellar and temporal regions in MS patients to reach preserved ToM performance. Microstructural abnormalities have been related to this compensatory network. Finally, different networks were involved in EFs and ToM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Evidence of extensive cellular immune response after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in ocrelizumab-treated patients with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Res Pract. 2021 Nov 22;3(1):60. doi: 10.1186/s42466-021-00158-5. BACKGROUND: Patients with multiple sclerosis receiving ocrelizumab-treatment are in desperate need of a protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: In this study, Euroimmun semi-quantitative Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG for detection of humoral response and ELISpot assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell-response were used in 10...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Ambient air pollution and multiple sclerosis: a systematic review

Rev Environ Health. 2021 Jan 4;36(4):535-544. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2020-0079. Print 2021 Dec 20. OBJECTIVES: Some studies have shown that environmental risk factors, including air pollution, might be related to the incidence or recurrence of multiple sclerosis (MS). This systematic review was conducted to investigate the relation between air pollution and MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Pain, quality of life, and religiosity in people with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05759-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, the relationship between pain and religiosity and to determine whether distinct dimensions of religiosity were associated with quality of life. METHODS: MS patients during clinical follow-up filled out the visual analogue...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

GANAB as a Novel Biomarker in Multiple Sclerosis: Correlation with Neuroinflammation and IFI35

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Nov 21;14(11):1195. doi: 10.3390/ph14111195. Multiple sclerosis (MS) still lacks reliable biomarkers of neuroinflammation predictive for disease activity and treatment response. Thus, in a prospective study we assessed 55 MS patients (28 interferon (IFN)-treated, 10 treated with no-IFN therapies, 17 untreated) and 20 matched healthy controls (HCs) for the putative correlation of the densitometric expression of glucosidase II alpha subunit (GANAB) with clinical/paraclinical parameters and with interferon-induced protein 35 (IFI35). We also assessed the disease progression in terms of the Rio Score (RS) in order to distinguish the responder patients to IFN therapy (RS = 0) from the non-responder ones (RS ≥ 1). We found GANAB to be 2.51-fold downregulated in the IFN-treated group with respect to the untreated one (p < 0.0001) and 3.39-fold downregulated in responder patients compared to the non-responders (p < 0.0001). GANAB correlated directly with RS (r = 0.8088, p < 0.0001) and lesion load (LL) (r = 0.5824, p = 0.0014) in the IFN-treated group and inversely with disease duration (DD) (r = -0.6081, p = 0.0096) in the untreated one. Lower mean values were expressed for GANAB than IFI35 in IFN responder (p < 0.0001) and higher mean values in the non-responder patients (p = 0.0022). Inverse correlations were also expressed with IFI35 in the overall patient population (r = -0.6468, p < 0.0001). In conclusion, the modular expression of GANAB reflects IFI35, RS, DD, and LL values, making it a biomarker of neuroinflammation that is predictive for disease activity and treatment response in MS.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy