Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha Blockade and Multiple Sclerosis: Exploring New Avenues

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Cureus. 2021 Oct 17;13(10):e18847. doi: 10.7759/cureus.18847. eCollection 2021 Oct. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common disabling disease of the central nervous system (CNS) with a progressive neurodegenerative pattern. It is characterized by demyelination of white matter in CNS and apoptosis of oligodendrocytes. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) alpha is a major...

Role of Multifocal Visually Evoked Potential as a Biomarker of Demyelination, Spontaneous Remyelination, and Myelin Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

Front Neurosci. 2021 Oct 29;15:725187. doi: 10.3389/fnins.2021.725187. eCollection 2021. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex disease of the central nervous system (CNS), characterized by inflammation, demyelination, neuro-axonal loss, and gliosis. Inflammatory demyelinating lesions are a hallmark of the disease. Spontaneous remyelination, however, is often incomplete and strategies that promote remyelination are needed. As a result, accurate and sensitive in vivo measures of remyelination are necessary. The visual pathway provides a unique opportunity for in vivo assessment of myelin damage and repair in the MS-affected brain since it is highly susceptible to damage in MS and is a very frequent site of MS lesions. The visually evoked potential (VEP), an event-related potential generated by the striate cortex in response to visual stimulation, is uniquely placed to serve as a biomarker of the myelination along the visual pathway. The multifocal VEP (mfVEP) represents a most recent addition to the array of VEP stimulations. This article provides a current view on the role of mfVEP as a biomarker of demyelination, spontaneous remyelination, and myelin repair in MS.
Siponimod for multiple sclerosis

Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2021 Nov 16;11:CD013647. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD013647.pub2. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic immune-mediated disease of the central nervous system, with an unpredictable course. Current MS therapies such as disease-modifying therapies focus on treating exacerbations, preventing new exacerbations and avoiding the progression of disability. Siponimod (BAF312) is an oral treatment, a selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of MS including active, secondary progressive MS with relapses.
Association Between Cognitive Trajectories and Disability Progression in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Longitudinal cognitive trajectories in multiple sclerosis are heterogeneous and difficult to measure....
Immune Regulatory Cell Bias Following Alemtuzumab Treatment in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Front Immunol. 2021 Oct 28;12:706278. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.706278. eCollection 2021. Alemtuzumab is a highly effective treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. It selectively targets the CD52 antigen to induce profound lymphocyte depletion, followed by recovery of T and B cells with regulatory phenotypes. We previously showed that regulatory T cell function is restored with cellular repletion, but little is known about the functional capacity of regulatory B-cells and peripheral blood monocytes during the repletion phase. In this study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID# NCT03647722) we simultaneously analyzed the change in composition and function of both regulatory lymphocyte populations and distinct monocyte subsets in cross-sectional cohorts of MS patients prior to or 6, 12, 18, 24 or 36 months after their first course of alemtuzumab treatment. We found that the absolute number and percentage of cells with a regulatory B cell phenotype were significantly higher after treatment and were positivity correlated with regulatory T cells. In addition, B cells from treated patients secreted higher levels of IL-10 and BDNF, and inhibited the proliferation of autologous CD4+CD25– T cell targets. Though there was little change in monocytes populations overall, following the second annual course of treatment, CD14+ monocytes had a significantly increased anti-inflammatory bias in cytokine secretion patterns. These results confirmed that the immune system in alemtuzumab-treated patients is altered in favor of a regulatory milieu that involves expansion and increased functionality of multiple regulatory populations including B cells, T cells and monocytes. Here, we showed for the first time that functionally competent regulatory B cells re-appear with similar kinetics to that of regulatory T-cells, whereas the change in anti-inflammatory bias of monocytes does not occur until after the second treatment course. These findings justify future studies of all regulatory cell types following alemtuzumab treatment to reveal further insights into mechanisms of drug action, and to identify key immunological predictors of durable clinical efficacy in alemtuzumab-treated patients.
White blood cell count profiles in multiple sclerosis during attacks before the initiation of acute and chronic treatments

Sci Rep. 2021 Nov 16;11(1):22357. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-01942-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a major demyelinating disease of the central nervous system; however, its exact mechanism is unknown. This study aimed to elucidate the profile of white blood cells (WBCs) in the acute phase of an MS attack. Sixty-four patients with MS at the time of diagnosis and 2492 age- and sex-adjusted healthy controls (HCs) were enrolled. Data regarding the blood cell counts were compared between the groups. The total WBC (p < 0.0001), monocyte (p < 0.0001), basophil (p = 0.0027), and neutrophil (p < 0.0001) counts were higher in the MS group than in the HC group, whereas the lymphocyte and eosinophil counts did not differ. Adjustments for the smoking status and body mass index yielded the same results. The total and differential WBC counts of the patients with MS did not correlate with the counts of T2 hyperintense brain lesions or the levels of neurological disturbance. In summary, patients with MS showed elevated counts of total WBCs, monocytes, basophils, and neutrophils at the time of diagnosis. However, the clinical relevance of these biomarkers in the context of the development and progression of MS remains unclear.
Dysregulation of long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis: is there any correlation?

Long noncoding RNA MEG3 and NLRC5 genes are both involved in the immune system and the regulation of NLRC5 by MEG3 is documented in rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore, we intended to evaluate the association between the expressions of MEG3 and NLRC5 in multiple sclerosis (MS). Forty relapsing and remitting MS (RRMS) patients (20 in each group) and twenty healthy individuals were enrolled. The expression level of MEG3 and NLRC5 was assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Sub-group analysis demonstrated that the expression level of MEG3 is reduced in the relapse patient group compared to remission and healthy groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The expression level of NLRC5 was higher in whole patients compared with healthy controls (p"‰<"‰0.05). Moreover, a negative correlation was observed between the expression of these two genes (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.73, p"‰<"‰0.0001). To conclude, our findings showed the dysregulation of MEG3 and NLRC5 expressions in RRMS patients. Also, the converse association of MEG3 and NLRC5 reflects that the role of MEG3 in MS development is probably mediated by modulation of NLRC5.
Antibodies to neurofilament light as potential biomarkers in multiple sclerosis

BMJ Neurol Open. 2021 Nov 11;3(2):e000192. doi: 10.1136/bmjno-2021-000192. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: The concentration of neurofilament light (NfL) protein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood is widely considered as a quantitative measure of neuro-axonal injury. Immune reactivity to NfL released into extracellular fluids induces specific autoantibody response. We investigated the levels and avidity of antibodies to NfL in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) treated with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) and their correlation with disease worsening and NfL protein concentration.
Amygdala network reorganization mediates the theory of mind performances in multiple sclerosis

J Neurosci Res. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1002/jnr.24986. Online ahead of print. Theory of mind (ToM) seems to be affected in multiple sclerosis (MS). MRI studies suggested a role of the amygdala in social cognitive performances. Therefore, we explored the role of the amygdala network in ToM using a multimodal MRI approach. In MS, patients with impaired ToM showed contradictory dysexecutive neuropsychological profile. Therefore, we compared neural networks involved in ToM and executive functions (EFs). Twenty patients with relapsing-remitting MS and 15 matched healthy controls were selected. ToM (Faux Pas test and mind stories) and EFs were assessed within and outside the scanner. All subjects underwent a battery of neuropsychological tests. Multimodal MRI with structural (diffusion imaging) and functional (resting-state and task-based) sequences was used to analyze the role and connections of the amygdala in ToM functioning. Cognitive and ToM performances were similar between patients and controls. Resting-state data revealed decreased connectivity of the left amygdala with frontal areas in patients compared to controls (p < 0.0001). During the task-based functional MRI, patients demonstrated increased connectivity between the amygdala and several cerebellar and left temporal regions (all p < 0.05). The microstructural alterations between the left amygdala and left temporal regions were associated with increased functional connectivity within the same pathway (r = 0.74; p < 0.01). No overlap was observed between functional networks involved in ToM and EFs. Our study demonstrates more connectivity recruitment between the amygdala and cerebellar and temporal regions in MS patients to reach preserved ToM performance. Microstructural abnormalities have been related to this compensatory network. Finally, different networks were involved in EFs and ToM.
Kinetics of myelin breakdown products: A labeling study in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis

Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Nov 19. doi: 10.1111/cts.13181. Online ahead of print. The majority of disease modifying therapies for multiple sclerosis (MS) reduce inflammation, but do no’t target remyelination. Development of remyelinating therapies will benefit from a method to quantify myelin kinetics in patients with MS. We labeled myelin in vivo with deuterium, and modeled kinetics of myelin breakdown products β-galactosylceramide (β-GalC) and N-Octadecanoyl-sulfatide (NO-Sulf). Five patients with MS received 120 ml 70% D2 O daily for 70 days and were compared with six healthy subjects who previously received the same procedure. Mass spectrometry and compartmental modeling were used to quantify the turnover rate of β-GalC and NO-Sulf in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Turnover rate constants of the fractions of β-GalC and NO-Sulf with non-negligible turnover were 0.00186 and 0.00714, respectively, in both healthy subjects and patients with MS. The turnover half-life of β-GalC and NO-Sulf was calculated as 373 days and 96.5 days, respectively. The effect of MS on the NO-Sulf (49.4% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover) was more pronounced compared to the effect on β-GalC turnover (18.3% lower fraction with non-negligible turnover). Kinetics of myelin breakdown products in the CSF are different in patients with MS compared with healthy subjects. This may be caused by slower myelin production in these patients, by a higher level of degradation of a more stable component of myelin, or, most likely, by a combination of these two processes. Labeling myelin breakdown products is a useful method that can be used to quantify myelin turnover in patients with progressive MS and can therefore be used in proof-of-concept studies with remyelination therapies.
Hypogammaglobulinemia and Infections in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Treated With Rituximab

Results We included 188 patients (151 with relapsing-remitting MS; the mean age was 43.4 years [SD 12.9], median disease duration 10 years [range 0–36], median Expanded Disability Status Scale 5 [range 0–8], median follow-up 3.5 years [range 1–5.8], and median number of RTX infusions 5 [range 1–9]). Overall, 317 symptomatic infections and 13 severe infections occurred in 133 of 188 (70.7%) and 11 of 188 (5.9%) patients, respectively. After 4 years, 24.4% of patients (95% CI 18.0–33.1) were free of any infection and 92.0% (95% CI 87.1–97.1) had not experienced a severe infection. At RTX onset, the immunoglobulin G (IgG) level was abnormal in 32 of 188 (17%) patients. After RTX, IgG level was <7, <6, <4 and <2 g/L for 83 (44%), 44 (23.4%), 8 (4.2%) and 1 (0.53%) patients, respectively. The risk of infection was associated with reduced IgG levels (multivariate Cox proportional hazards hazard ratio [HR] = 0.86, 95% CI 0.75–0.98, p = 0.03). The risk of reduced IgG level <6 g/L increased with age (HR = 1.36, 95% CI 1.05–1.75, p = 0.01).
Homocysteine as a Predictor Tool in Multiple Sclerosis

Discoveries (Craiova). 2021 Sep 28;9(3):e135. doi: 10.15190/d.2021.14. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive and irreversible disease which affects the central nervous system (CNS) with still unknown etiology. Our study aimes to establish the homocysteine pattern that can predict the MS diseases progression and to identify a potential disease progression marker that can be easy to perform and non-invasive, in order to predict the diseases outcome. In order to achieve this goal, we included 10 adult RRMS subjects, 10 adult SPMS subjects and 10 age-matched healthy subjects. The homocysteine plasma level was measured using automated latex enhanced immunoassay and the cobalamin and folate measurements were performed using automated chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA). HCR was calculated by dividing the homocysteine plasma level by cobalamin plasma level. We found that the homocysteine level in plasma of both RRMS patients and SPMS group are significantly increased compared with the control group. There is a significantly higher concentration of homocysteine in SPMS group compared with the RRMS group. In addition, the HCR is significantly increased in SPMS compared with the RRMS group and is a very good index of disease severity.
Epstein Barr Virus Exploits Genetic Susceptibility to Increase Multiple Sclerosis Risk

Microorganisms. 2021 Oct 21;9(11):2191. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms9112191. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (CNS) for which both genetic and environmental risk factors have been identified. The strongest synergy among them exists between the MHC class II haplotype and infection with the Epstein Barr virus (EBV), especially symptomatic primary EBV infection (infectious mononucleosis) and elevated EBV-specific antibodies. In this review, we will summarize the epidemiological evidence that EBV infection is a prerequisite for MS development, describe altered EBV specific immune responses in MS patients, and speculate about possible pathogenic mechanisms for the synergy between EBV infection and the MS-associated MHC class II haplotype. We will also discuss how at least one of these mechanisms might explain the recent success of B cell-depleting therapies for MS. While a better mechanistic understanding of the role of EBV infection and its immune control during MS pathogenesis is required and calls for the development of innovative experimental systems to test the proposed mechanisms, therapies targeting EBV-infected B cells are already starting to be explored in MS patients.
Dynamics and Predictors of Cognitive Impairment along the Disease Course in Multiple Sclerosis

J Pers Med. 2021 Oct 28;11(11):1107. doi: 10.3390/jpm11111107. (1) Background: The evolution and predictors of cognitive impairment (CI) in multiple sclerosis (MS) are poorly understood. We aimed to define the temporal dynamics of cognition throughout the disease course and identify clinical and neuroimaging measures that predict CI. (2) Methods: This paper features a longitudinal study with 212 patients who underwent several cognitive examinations at different time points. Dynamics of cognition were assessed using mixed-effects linear spline models. Machine learning techniques were used to identify which baseline demographic, clinical, and neuroimaging measures best predicted CI. (3) Results: In the first 5 years of MS, we detected an increase in the z-scores of global cognition, verbal memory, and information processing speed, which was followed by a decline in global cognition and memory (p < 0.05) between years 5 and 15. From 15 to 30 years of disease onset, cognitive decline continued, affecting global cognition and verbal memory. The baseline measures that best predicted CI were education, disease severity, lesion burden, and hippocampus and anterior cingulate cortex volume. (4) Conclusions: In MS, cognition deteriorates 5 years after disease onset, declining steadily over the next 25 years and more markedly affecting verbal memory. Education, disease severity, lesion burden, and volume of limbic structures predict future CI and may be helpful when identifying at-risk patients.
GANAB as a Novel Biomarker in Multiple Sclerosis: Correlation with Neuroinflammation and IFI35

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Nov 21;14(11):1195. doi: 10.3390/ph14111195. Multiple sclerosis (MS) still lacks reliable biomarkers of neuroinflammation predictive for disease activity and treatment response. Thus, in a prospective study we assessed 55 MS patients (28 interferon (IFN)-treated, 10 treated with no-IFN therapies, 17 untreated) and 20 matched healthy controls (HCs) for the putative correlation of the densitometric expression of glucosidase II alpha subunit (GANAB) with clinical/paraclinical parameters and with interferon-induced protein 35 (IFI35). We also assessed the disease progression in terms of the Rio Score (RS) in order to distinguish the responder patients to IFN therapy (RS = 0) from the non-responder ones (RS ≥ 1). We found GANAB to be 2.51-fold downregulated in the IFN-treated group with respect to the untreated one (p < 0.0001) and 3.39-fold downregulated in responder patients compared to the non-responders (p < 0.0001). GANAB correlated directly with RS (r = 0.8088, p < 0.0001) and lesion load (LL) (r = 0.5824, p = 0.0014) in the IFN-treated group and inversely with disease duration (DD) (r = -0.6081, p = 0.0096) in the untreated one. Lower mean values were expressed for GANAB than IFI35 in IFN responder (p < 0.0001) and higher mean values in the non-responder patients (p = 0.0022). Inverse correlations were also expressed with IFI35 in the overall patient population (r = -0.6468, p < 0.0001). In conclusion, the modular expression of GANAB reflects IFI35, RS, DD, and LL values, making it a biomarker of neuroinflammation that is predictive for disease activity and treatment response in MS.
Case Report: Persisting Lymphopenia During Neuropsychiatric Tumefactive Multiple Sclerosis Rebound Upon Fingolimod Withdrawal

Front Neurol. 2021 Oct 29;12:785180. doi: 10.3389/fneur.2021.785180. eCollection 2021. Fingolimod (FTY) is a disease modifying therapy for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) which can lead to severe lymphopenia requiring therapy discontinuation in order to avoid adverse events. However, this can result in severe disease reactivation occasionally presenting with tumefactive demyelinating lesions (TDLs). TDLs, which are thought to originate from a massive re-entry of activated lymphocytes into the central nervous system, are larger than 2 cm in diameter and may feature mass effect, perifocal edema, and gadolinium enhancement. In these cases, it can be challenging to exclude important differential diagnoses for TDLs such as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) or other opportunistic infections. Here, we present the case of a 26-year-old female patient who suffered a massive rebound with TDLs following FTY discontinuation with primarily neuropsychiatric symptoms despite persisting lymphopenia. Two cycles of seven plasmaphereses each were necessary to achieve remission and ocrelizumab was used for long-term stabilization.
Pain, quality of life, and religiosity in people with multiple sclerosis

Neurol Sci. 2021 Nov 23. doi: 10.1007/s10072-021-05759-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, the relationship between pain and religiosity and to determine whether distinct dimensions of religiosity were associated with quality of life. METHODS: MS patients during clinical follow-up filled out the visual analogue...
The therapeutic effect of PEGlated nanoliposome of pistachio unsaturated oils and its efficacy to attenuate inflammation in multiple sclerosis: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial phase I

J Neuroimmunol. 2021 Nov 17;362:577768. doi: 10.1016/j.jneuroim.2021.577768. Online ahead of print. The aim of this study was to evaluate the therapeutic effect of PEGlated nanoliposome of pistachio unsaturated oils (PEGNLPUOs) and their efficacy to attenuate inflammation in multiple sclerosis (MS). This study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial phase I. The level of docosahexaenoic and eicosapentaenoic acid was significantly increased and the level of matrix metallopeptidase-9 was significantly decreased in MS patients treated with PEGNLPUOs. The level of cytokine showed a Th2-biased response with attenuation of inflammation after treatment with PEGNLPUOs. The number of relapses, disability scores, and T2 lesions was significantly decreased after treatment with PEGNLPUOs.
Patient-reported outcomes associated with transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Qual Life Res. 2021 Nov 16. doi: 10.1007/s11136-021-03034-6. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate patient-reported outcome (PRO) measures in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) who transition to secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). METHODS: Subjects enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of Multiple Sclerosis at Brigham and Women’s Hospital...
The Increasing Role of Kappa Free Light Chains in the Diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis

Cells. 2021 Nov 6;10(11):3056. doi: 10.3390/cells10113056. Free light chains (FLC) are a promising biomarker to detect intrathecal inflammation in patients with inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The diagnostic use of this biomarker, in particular the kappa isoform of FLC (“KFLC”), has been investigated for more than 40 years. Based on an extensive literature review, we found that an agreement on the correct method for evaluating KFLC concentrations has not yet been reached. KFLC indices with varying cut-off values and blood-CSF-barrier (QAlbumin) related non-linear formulas for KFLC interpretation have been investigated in several studies. All approaches revealed high diagnostic sensitivity and specificity compared with the oligoclonal bands, which are considered the gold standard for the detection of intrathecally synthesized immunoglobulins. Measurement of KFLC is fully automated, rater-independent, and has been shown to be stable against most pre-analytic influencing factors. In conclusion, the determination of KFLC represents a promising diagnostic approach to show intrathecal inflammation in neuroinflammatory diseases. Multicenter studies are needed to show the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity of KFLC in MS by using the latest McDonald criteria and appropriate, as well as standardized, cut-off values for KFLC concentrations, preferably considering non-linear formulas such as Reiber’s diagram.
Central vein sign: A putative diagnostic marker for multiple sclerosis

Acta Neurol Scand. 2021 Nov 18. doi: 10.1111/ane.13553. Online ahead of print. The presence of a “central vein sign” (CVS) has been introduced as a biomarker for the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) and shown to have the ability to accurately differentiate MS from other white matter diseases (MS mimics). Following the development of susceptibility-based magnetic resonance venography that allowed the in vivo detection of CVS, a standard CVS definition was established by introducing the “40% rule” that assesses the number of MS lesions with CVS as a fraction of the total number of lesions to differentiate MS lesions from other types of lesions. The “50% rule,” the “three-lesion criteria,” and the “six-lesion criteria” were later introduced and defined. Each of these rules had high levels of sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in differentiating MS from other diseases, which has been recognized by the Magnetic Resonance Imaging in MS (MAGNIMS) group and the Consortium of MS Centers task force. The North American Imaging in Multiple Sclerosis Cooperative even provided statements and recommendations aiming to refine, standardize and evaluate the CVS in MS. Herein, we review the existing literature on CVS and evaluate its added value in the diagnosis of MS and usefulness in differentiating it from other vasculopathies. We also review the histopathology of CVS and identify available automated CVS assessment methods as well as define the role of vascular comorbidities in the diagnosis of MS.
