'Encanto' Review: Disney's newest takes a colorfully Colombian lens to intergenerational anxiety

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome is where the heart is, and, boy, doesn’t “Encanto” know it. The massive casita at the movie’s center is where much of Disney Animation’s colorfully kinetic carousel ride takes place, resembling a jubilant cousin of “Monster House’s” demonic dwelling in the way its floorboards dance and its staircases shimmer. At...

www.abc10.com

thedigitalfix.com

Encanto review (2021) – a Disney movie celebrating Colombia that’s full of potential

The latest feature from the animation powerhouse Disney, Encanto, is a colourful musical movie about family, respect, and working together. Helmed by Zootopia directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and The Haunting of Hill House writer Charise Castro Smith, the animated movie looks stunning and has a cohesive, but predictable narrative. However, despite its familiar story, which is a bit too safe, Encanto feels fresh as it celebrates Colombian culture while giving us the typical high-quality art and finish that we’ve all come to expect from the studio.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Tickets Go On Sale for Disney’s Encanto

Fans hoping to be among the first to see Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” in theaters beginning Nov. 24 can now purchase advance tickets through Fandango. Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel), John Leguizamo (voice of Bruno) and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda team up in the new featurette to introduce most of Mirabel’s family.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Encanto Reviews: What Critics are Saying About Disney’s Animated Feature

Today marks the first day movie critics and publications are allowed to release their thoughts and reviews on Disney’s latest animated feature, Encanto. The film follows the Madrigals, a close-knit, extraordinary family living in hiding in the mountains of Colombia. Each member of the family possesses a unique gift except for the lead character, Mirabel, who — despite being superpower-less — must find the strength within herself to save her home and family. So far, this tale of fantasy and family is being met largely with positivity in many critics’ early Encanto reviews.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Encanto’s Mirabel Arrives at Disney California Adventure to Meet Guests

Just weeks ahead of Encanto arriving in theaters, Mirabel, the main character of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest film, has arrived at Disney California Adventure. Starting on November 12th, Mirabel began to greet guests. Mirabel can be found at ¡Disney Viva Navidad! as a part of Disney Festival of Holidays. Encanto is a musical comedy that is inspired by the people and cultures of Columbia. This addition is a perfect addition to Disney Festival of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
MOVIES
SFGate

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
Polygon

Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto is a musical masterpiece

Encanto, Disney’s newest animated movie, is a fantasy musical — exactly the kind of thing that made the studio’s name over the past 80-plus years. But while the film uses a typical Disney setup of a young misfit finding her way in the world, it focuses on a tighter, more contained story than previous Disney movies, and it’s one of the most emotionally compelling films of Disney’s Revival Era. From Zootopia directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with a script from Bush and playwright Charise Castro Smith, and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto is a masterpiece that makes the Disney musical-with-a-splash-of-magic formula soar.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Encanto’ Review: Disney Animation’s Latest Is a Heartwarming Celebration of Family

Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS), like most major animation studios, makes movies for families. Animated films are expensive, they take about 4-5 years to make, they need to appeal to a wide audience, and that means pulling in families. Doing this for decades has reinforced the notion that animated films are family films, and yet they’re rarely about families. Look at the last decade of WDAS pictures and while family is a part of the plot, they’re not really what the movies are about. Encanto changes that by making a family film that’s entirely about family. Directors Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith use a big, joyous musical framework to explore how the expectations of family can distract us from what really matters in our familial relationships. With catchy tunes, gorgeous animation, and a lovely story, Encanto is another winner from Disney Animation.
MOVIES
allears.net

digitalspy.com

Encanto stars praise Disney movie's Colombian representation

Encanto stars Diane Guerrero and John Leguizamo have praised the new Disney movie's "powerful" Latin American representation, and its involvement of Colombian voice actors and artists. Set in a fantasy version of the country, Encanto follows Mirabel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of the Madrigal family who wasn't...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney’s Encanto Soundtrack Now Available

BURBANK, CA – Nov. 19, 2021 –Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony®- and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with original score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”). The soundtrack also features “Colombia, Mi Encanto” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17 and is available for pre-order. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Disney’s Encanto family tree explored as we meet the Madrigals

Encanto is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th film and the next-best addition to Disney+. Let’s explore the family tree of the lead characters as we meet the Madrigals. Encanto tells the story of a family of Madrigals who live within a magical Columbian town. Each family member has some kind of magical power apart from Mirabel who goes on an adventure to save her family.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Encanto’-Inspired Mural Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the latest Disney animated film, Encanto, about to hit theaters, a new mural inspired by the film is now on display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The new piece of artwork can be found near a backstage entrance at Discovery Island, between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts, not far from the mural inspired by the puppets of the Merry Menagerie.
MOVIES
Huntsville Item

'Encanto' is a Disney delight

I’m not sure exactly when I knew that “Encanto,” the latest (and 60th in the studio’s history) feature film from Walt Disney Animation, was a special film. I grew up in the age of the Disney Renaissance, which means I was raised in a world that allowed me to get used to Disney films that carried me away for an hour and a half, sweeping me into their world of colors, movement, and music.
MOVIES
The Detroit Free Press

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is pretty to look at, hard to follow

There is so much to enjoy about “Encanto” – the songs, the gorgeous animation, the cultural traditions. All of which make the script’s serious shortcomings all the more surprising and disappointing. A major plot development arrives out of nowhere, unearned, and changes everything. Then a further development undercuts the apparent...
MOVIES

