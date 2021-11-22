ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants Updated Outlook: SP Anthony DeSclafani Re-Signed for 3y/$36M

By Brandon Hereford
prosportsoutlook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after resigning...

prosportsoutlook.com

Comments / 0

giants365.com

SF Giants News: Three free agents the Giants are rumored to be in on

It's time for the hills to come alive with the sound of free agent rumors! The San Francisco Giants have been rumored to be in the mix on three higher profile free agents this week. First, there's Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, who put up a 3.2 bWAR season in 2021, with 34 home runs, a .
NFL
The Spun

San Francisco Giants Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Pitchers

After failing to reach the World Series despite posting a franchise-record 107 wins last year, the San Francisco Giants are working quickly to ensure they finish the job next year. And to that end, they’re bringing back two essential pitchers from last year. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan,...
MLB
theScore

Report: Giants bring back DeSclafani, Wood on multi-year deals

The San Francisco Giants are bringing Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood back. The club announced a three-year contract reportedly worth $36 million with DeSclafani on Monday. Meanwhile, Wood is headed back to the Bay on a two-year deal worth more than $10 million per season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
MLB
editorials24.com

SF Giants Updated Outlook: Flores, Alvarez, & Jackson’s Options Picked Up

The San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after picking up the mutual options on Wilmer Flores, Jose Alvarez, & Jay Jackson https://editorials24.com/outlooks/?league=mlb&team=2582. A Senior writer & Editor, James is a postgraduate in biotechnology and has an immense interest in following news developments. Quiet by nature, he is an avid Lacrosse...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Krukow discusses injuries that led to Posey retirement

Good morning, baseball fans! I don't know about you, but I still have mornings where I forget that Buster Posey has retired, and then the memory comes crashing down, and I get really sad before I've even had coffee. It's going to be a long process to come to terms with the fact that he's no longer on the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
editorials24.com

SF Giants Updated Outlook: 2x All-Star SP Johnny Cueto is Now a Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after 2x All-Star SP Johnny Cueto is now a free agent. The Giants declined Cueto’s $22M team option for a $5M buyout https://editorials24.com/outlooks/?league=mlb&team=2582. Steve Nash says Nets aren’t among top teams: ‘We got a lot of work to do’. By James Carter. A...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ABC30 Fresno

Anthony DeSclafani, San Francisco Giants agree to three-year, $36 million contract

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year contract, the team announced Monday. The contract totals $36 million, as the club locked up the 31-year-old who thrived during a one-year showcase. The Giants, who led baseball with 107 wins last season, are aggressively moving to rebuild...
MLB
NBC Sports

DeSclafani turns big season into three-year Giants contract

Anthony DeSclafani bet on himself when he came to San Francisco, signing a one-year contract and hoping that a big year could set him up for a huge multi-year contract after the season. It turns out that second deal came from the Giants, too. The Giants on Monday announced that...
NFL
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/23/21: Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Cora, and Aaron Loup

Important information for those looking to purchase Mariners presale tickets:. The Giants make two huge additions to their pitching staff. The Boston Red Sox have exercised their club option on manager Alex Cora through the 2023 and 2024 seasons. INF/OF Tyler Wade has been acquired by the Los Angeles Angels...
MLB
knbr.com

Giants re-sign Alex Wood to 2-year deal [report]

The Giants started Monday, Nov. 22 with one starter in the rotation in Logan Webb. At 3:23 in the afternoon, they have three trusted arms. In the second of seemingly consecutive transactions, the Giants re-signed Alex Wood to a two-year, $20 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The move was reported minutes after the Giants announced they’d re-signed Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year pact.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giants re-sign two key members of rotation on multi-year deals

The San Francisco Giants are fresh off one of their best seasons in recent history and will be looking to repeat their success in 2022. In order to achieve that, they’ll need to address the rotation. Entering Monday, the only starting pitcher the Giants had under contract was Logan Webb.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giants in good position to re-sign Kevin Gausman

As MLB Free Agency begins to heat up, one of the most sought-after players on the market has been star pitcher Kevin Gausman. The free-agent right-hander had a phenomenal season with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, and if all goes to plan he’ll be back in the Bay Area in 2022.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner. Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Scherzer is expected to make a decision before the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels among those in the mix.
MLB

