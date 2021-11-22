SF Giants Updated Outlook: SP Anthony DeSclafani Re-Signed for 3y/$36M

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Will Smith, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Max Scherzer, Julio Urias and Kenley Jansen named among the nominees for the 2021 All-MLB Team. This is the third annual recognition for the top players, with winners being announced on...
It's time for the hills to come alive with the sound of free agent rumors! The San Francisco Giants have been rumored to be in the mix on three higher profile free agents this week. First, there's Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, who put up a 3.2 bWAR season in 2021, with 34 home runs, a .
After failing to reach the World Series despite posting a franchise-record 107 wins last year, the San Francisco Giants are working quickly to ensure they finish the job next year. And to that end, they’re bringing back two essential pitchers from last year. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan,...
The San Francisco Giants are bringing Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood back. The club announced a three-year contract reportedly worth $36 million with DeSclafani on Monday. Meanwhile, Wood is headed back to the Bay on a two-year deal worth more than $10 million per season, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The San Francisco Giants did not extend a qualifying offer to starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, allowing him to explore free agency without any kind of draft pick attached to him should he sign with another team. So why would the San Francisco Giants not extend a qualifying offer to one...
The San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after picking up the mutual options on Wilmer Flores, Jose Alvarez, & Jay Jackson https://editorials24.com/outlooks/?league=mlb&team=2582.
Good morning, baseball fans! I don't know about you, but I still have mornings where I forget that Buster Posey has retired, and then the memory comes crashing down, and I get really sad before I've even had coffee. It's going to be a long process to come to terms with the fact that he's no longer on the San Francisco Giants.
The San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after 2x All-Star SP Johnny Cueto is now a free agent. The Giants declined Cueto’s $22M team option for a $5M buyout https://editorials24.com/outlooks/?league=mlb&team=2582. Steve Nash says Nets aren’t among top teams: ‘We got a lot of work to do’. By James Carter. A...
And for the first time in a few years, it seems possible that the San Francisco Giants might pursue a top-tier free agent or work up a big trade. Eventually. Kind of slow at the moment, but that's okay.
Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year contract, the team announced Monday. The contract totals $36 million, as the club locked up the 31-year-old who thrived during a one-year showcase. The Giants, who led baseball with 107 wins last season, are aggressively moving to rebuild...
Anthony DeSclafani bet on himself when he came to San Francisco, signing a one-year contract and hoping that a big year could set him up for a huge multi-year contract after the season. It turns out that second deal came from the Giants, too. The Giants on Monday announced that...
Important information for those looking to purchase Mariners presale tickets:. The Giants make two huge additions to their pitching staff. The Boston Red Sox have exercised their club option on manager Alex Cora through the 2023 and 2024 seasons. INF/OF Tyler Wade has been acquired by the Los Angeles Angels...
Anthony DeSclafani’s first foray into free agency last offseason followed a short 2020 season in which he posted a 7.22 ERA with the Reds. The right-hander signed a one-year deal with the Giants that gave him a chance to reestablish his value and seek a longer deal this winter. DeSclafani...
The Giants started Monday, Nov. 22 with one starter in the rotation in Logan Webb. At 3:23 in the afternoon, they have three trusted arms. In the second of seemingly consecutive transactions, the Giants re-signed Alex Wood to a two-year, $20 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The move was reported minutes after the Giants announced they’d re-signed Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year pact.
The offseason is in full swing, and we're here to provide the latest insights. Wondering how the latest trade or free agent signing will impact your Fantasy Baseball league? This provides that sort of analysis. Below are our reactions to what's happened so far, most recently the record-breaking deal for...
The San Francisco Giants are fresh off one of their best seasons in recent history and will be looking to repeat their success in 2022. In order to achieve that, they’ll need to address the rotation. Entering Monday, the only starting pitcher the Giants had under contract was Logan Webb.
As MLB Free Agency begins to heat up, one of the most sought-after players on the market has been star pitcher Kevin Gausman. The free-agent right-hander had a phenomenal season with the San Francisco Giants in 2021, and if all goes to plan he’ll be back in the Bay Area in 2022.
The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner. Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Scherzer is expected to make a decision before the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels among those in the mix.
Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
