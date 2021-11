The question was about Pavel Buchnevich. But the answer revealed much about Vladimir Tarasenko. Blues coach Craig Berube was asked if it helps Buchevich to have other Russians on the team, such as Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev. And in Berube’s answer, the coach shared that: “Vladi looks really happy to me here. And I think that helps having ‘Buchy’ here, ‘Barby’ here. … They’ve got a good thing going.”

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO