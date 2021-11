It wasn’t their cleanest win ever, but Boston College defeated Northeastern by a score of 57-46 this afternoon. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead, but Northeastern hit a pair of 3 pointers late in the first quarter to tie the game at 17. Defense was really the name of the game in the first half overall, as neither team had the best shooting accuracy but both teams were all over each other on on defense. Marnelle Garraud and Maria Gakdeng in particular had a strong defensive first half, and Gakdeng nabbed both of BC’s first half steals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO