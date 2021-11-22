ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Recap: Breese Central triumphs over Althoff

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Madelyn Santel had a game-high 31 points to lead Breese Central to a 65-32 win over visiting Althoff Monday. Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Chaos, Panic After Shots Rang Out At High School Championship Football Game

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — When the 10 shots first rang out, many of the thousands of fans and players didn’t hear them over the roar of excitement from a touchdown that just had been scored at Friday night’s CCS Division 1 championship game between St. Francis and Serra high schools. But moments later there was fear, panic and chaos. “We just started to run and get under cover and get behind some tents that we were under,” said Serra High head coach Patrick Walsh. “It was a chaotic scene. It was scary.” Penelope Correa was a student caught up in the rush for...
CAMPBELL, CA
middlebury.edu

Women’s Basketball Triumphs Over Keene State In Overtime

The Middlebury women's basketball team (2-0) swept the weekend with an 84-74 overtime victory on Sunday against Keene State in the Middlebury Tip-Off Classic. The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Union for a 6:00 p.m. start, while the Owls (2-2) play at MCLA at the same time.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
forksforum.com

STATE FOOTBALL: Forks triumphs on the road in 35-20 win over Goldendale

GOLDENDALE — Dalton Kilmer picked off three Goldendale passes, all in the second half, and Nate Dahlgren ran in two touchdowns as No. 10 Forks triumphed 35-20 over No. 7 Goldendale in the first round of the Class 2B state football tournament on Saturday. The state tournament win was the...
FORKS, WA
i70sports.com

Lady Comets Get First Win of Season With Win Over Belleville Althoff

The Greenville Lady Comets bounced back from a season opening loss at the Columbia Tip Off Classic with a 40-29 win over Belleville Althoff at the tournament on Wednesday evening. The win puts Greenville at 1-1 on the season and advances them to the Consolation Championship game of the Tip-Off Classic on Saturday at 11:30am. They will face the winner of the Consolation semifinal game between Father McGivney and Belleville East that will be played Thursday night.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Haley
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions improve to 5-0 with 62-24 triumph over Comanche

HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions kept their unblemished record intact with a 62-24 victory over the Comanche Maidens to begin Friday’s second day of Hamilton tournament action. The Lady Lions (5-0) led Comanche (2-2) by a 23-4 count after one quarter, 38-12 at halftime, and 46-17 through three periods.
COMANCHE, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Gillespie triumphs over Lebanon, Illinois

Gillespie triumphed over visiting Lebanon, Illinois 79-19 Tuesday. Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map. Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Principia. Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason. Box: John Burroughs 59, Ursuline 21. Daily performances. Madison Niemeyer led...
LEBANON, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Ursuline

John Burroughs triumphed over Ursuline 59-21 Tuesday at Ursuline. The Bombers hit 16 of 30 field goal attempts compared to Ursulines five of 27. Allie Turner was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 17 points and Breaunna Ward added 14. Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ella Hunter (8)
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Triad 44, Althoff 28

Individual stats Have not been reported. Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week. Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week. Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumphs#Football#Breese Central#Christian Academy#Triad#Stl High School Sports
monvalleyindependent.com

Vulcans roll over Central State

Head coach Jess Strom and the Cal U women’s basketball team will get to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with an unblemished record after securing an 80-40 victory over Central State Monday night at the Convocation Center. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Redding Record Searchlight

Foothill triumphs with 23-15 upset victory over top-ranked Pleasant Valley, advances to title game

CHICO — So much for yet another Almond Bowl rematch for a Northern Section championship. The Foothill High football team saw to that. The Cougars toppled top-seeded Pleasant Valley 23-15 in the Division II semifinal on Friday night at Asgard Yard, stunning the Vikings and ending their pursuit of a third straight title thanks to a stiff defensive effort that forced three turnovers in what proved to be the decisive second quarter.
CHICO, CA
Ottumwa Courier

Larsen triumphs over tragedy

MARSHALLTOWN — As it turned out, coaching Willow Larsen at the state swimming meet was only the second-biggest thing that Brittany Winslow did this past week. Just four days before becoming a parent for the first time, Winslow made it back to the Linda Bloom Natatorium to coach a Fairfield swimmer for the first time in the finals of the Iowa Girls State Swimming meet. Larsen clinched a spot in the finals the previous night with a school-record swim of 59.22 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing 14th in the preliminaries to clinch one of the 16 spots in Saturday's final.
FAIRFIELD, IA
247Sports

Will Wade recaps LSU's win over McNeese

LSU head coach Will Wade spoke with the media after the Tigers dispatched McNeese on Thursday night. Here's everything Wade had to say after another nonconference win. Opening statement: "Good win, better start. Did a better job on the backboards, not good enough job with the turnovers." On better start:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

North Central Women’s Soccer Season Recap

North Central Women’s Soccer Season Recap. The Cardinals had one of their strongest ever seasons, making a run to the CCIW Championship game. Andrew Gamarra, Head Coach: “Losing last year, it gave us an opportunity to be grateful and humble and just understand that, you know, at moments when we can’t do things that we love and be passionate about. You get great, you gained an appreciation for it. So for our kids to step in year and just know that where we’ve been to, where we are now, it’s just it’s been a great journey.”
SOCCER
Oskaloosa Herald

Central soars to 61-35 NCAA football triumph

PELLA — Bethel University (Minn.) threw some of the season’s biggest blows at the Central College football team Saturday but quarterback Blaine Hawkins (5th-year, Ankeny) answered with seven touchdown passes and yet another record day in a 61-35 first-round NCAA Division III playoff victory. Central (11-0), ranked No. 10 by...
PELLA, IA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Parkway Central beats Parkway South

Parkway Central beat visiting Parkway South 63-46 Tuesday. Christian Jones, senior, East St. Louis Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter Cahokia uses run in fourth quarter to hammer out victory over Althoff Lift for Life storms back for tournament victory against Mount Vernon Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour.
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Francis Howell Central defeats Francis Howell North

Francis Howell Central defeated visiting Francis Howell North 40-36 Tuesday. Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter. Cahokia uses run in fourth quarter to hammer out victory over Althoff. Lift for Life storms back for tournament victory against Mount Vernon. Recap: Belleville West slips past Mahomet-Seymour. Paul...
BASKETBALL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Serra Catholic Finds Redemption in Triumph over Sto-Rox, WPIAL Title Game Bid

SOUTH FAYETTE TWP. Pa. — In the WPIAL Class-2A bracket, things are packed in tight, and the difference in seeds may not be as big as you typically would assume. Take No. 6 seed Serra Catholic for example. Over the past two seasons the team has lost two games, one a 2020 playoff game, the other a late season loss to No. 1 seed Steel Valley. Still, they have entered the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 7 and 6 seed respectively.
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA
Fairfax Times

South County triumphs over Robinson; football semifinals roundup

After a quarter of play, and a 14-0 lead, the No. 1 seed Robinson Rams looked poised to knock the No. 3 seed South County Stallions out of contention for the state championship for high school football, a title the Stallions first won in 2019 to emerge as a powerhouse program in northern Virginia.
HIGH SCHOOL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Metro triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience

Metro triumphed over Medicine and Bioscience 63-11 Tuesday at Medicine and Bioscience. The Panthers shot 69% (25 of 36) from the field, while Medicine and Bioscience was four of 19 (21%). The leading scorers for Metro were Nyla Brown (21), Anna Steck (16), Alexis Dixon (14) and Amiyah Tate (12).
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy