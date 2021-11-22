Recap: St. Mary's tops McKinley

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (1-2) at #13 KENTUCKY (1-1) Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 7:00 p.m. Rupp Arena | Lexington, Ky. WATCH: SEC NETWORK (Tom Hart, Jon Sundvold) Mount St. Mary's lost at Saint Joseph's, 80-60, on Saturday afternoon to fall to 1-2 on the season. The Mount had a sluggish first half, missing 15 of their first 16 field goal attempts while falling behind, 18-to-4. The Mount was able to pull within eight points at 22-to-14, but Saint Joe's went to the locker room with a 39-22 lead and led the rest of the way. Dakota Leffew scored a team-high 15 points off the bench to pace the Mount while Malik Jefferson added 12 points and six rebounds.

