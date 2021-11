Watching members of the military reunite with family members never gets old. I swear these types of videos get me every time. Earlier this week Brett Courts of Birch Run reunited with his mom at Bishop International Airport in Flint. According to Bishop's Facebook page, Brett Courts was returning home after serving a year-long tour with the United States Navy. I am not sure who filmed the reunion between mother and son, but I am sure glad someone did. I have probably watched it at least ten or more times by now.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO