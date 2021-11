It’s been a little over a week now since the release of the GTA Trilogy, and I think it would be entirely fair to say that the launch condition of the games was unforgivably poor. Rushed, unfinished, and a late 2021 cash grab seem to sum up the majority of opinions surrounding the titles. – The only silver lining to this rather bleak cloud, however, is that given that there have been so many problems (seemingly discovered by players I might add), Rockstar Games has been practically compelled to fix them in a quick and prompt manner. Failure to do so, after all, would only impact sales of what should’ve represented one of their biggest hits of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO