Britney Spears has pointedly refused to see Lynne Spears, with the pop star reportedly barring her mother from coming into her Los Angeles home late last week, according to Page Six. Lynne, who flew to L.A. from Louisiana shortly before Britney’s conservatorship ended on Friday, was trying to “reconnect with Britney,” an anonymous source told the gossip site. “She is furious with her,” the source said. “Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.” Lynne also filed a petition earlier this month to try and force her daughter’s estate to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees related to the conservatorship battle.

