Adele Walked Out On TV Interview With Host Who Didn’t Listen To ’30’

By / 104.3 The Party PRPhotos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele walked out on an interview with Australian television host Matt Doran because he hasn’t listened to her new album. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Seven Network...

