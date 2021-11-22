Family Of Man Who Died Saving Fiancee At Astroworld Sues Travis Scott

Samuel and Jackson Bush, two security guards who worked at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival, have filed a lawsuit over the event’s tragedy. According to reports, the uncle and nephew’s lawsuit names a total of 28 people and corporations including Scott, Cactus Jack Records, Live Nation, ScoreMore, NRG Park and security companies Contemporary Services Corp and AJ Melino & Associates, the latter of which hired the two for the festival. The suit alleges that AJ Melino & Associations “took very few measures to prepare its contracted employees for the chaos that ensued,” noting that the security company failed to do background checks to make sure the contracted guards had the necessary qualifications, did not hold any training sessions for the jobs and did not supply walkie-talkies, preventing them to communicate with their superiors during the crowd surge.

