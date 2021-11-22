ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Man Who Died Saving Fiancee At Astroworld Sues Travis Scott

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott and Live Nation are being sued by the family of a man who died saving his fiancee at Astroworld. According to The Houston Chronicle, the parents of 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig has filed the...

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who is believed to be the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, has died following injuries he sustained at the music festival. His death was confirmed in a statement by attorney Ben Crump, who had initially filed a million-dollar lawsuit on behalf of the Blount family against rapper Travis Scott and organizer Live Nation alleging "grossly negligent conduct" at the event.
