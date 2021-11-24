Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) and /w36#2/ break up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Miami's games have gone over 41.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.8, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 4.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in five chances).

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Panthers put up 20.5 points per game, four fewer than the Dolphins give up per contest (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7), than the Dolphins allow per outing (382.8).

Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 382.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Miami has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins rack up 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers give up.

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).

When Miami piles up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.

Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this season.

This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.

Carolina has hit the over twice in five away games this year.

This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

