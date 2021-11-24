ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) and /w36#2/ break up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will attempt to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • Miami's games have gone over 41.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.8, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.7, 3.2 points above Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 4.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

  • In Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2 points or more (in five chances).
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Panthers put up 20.5 points per game, four fewer than the Dolphins give up per contest (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 64.1 fewer yards per game (318.7), than the Dolphins allow per outing (382.8).
  • Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 382.8 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (16).
Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Miami has gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins rack up 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers give up.
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 20 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers give up (288.7).
  • When Miami piles up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Miami is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in five home games this season.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Carolina is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Carolina has hit the over twice in five away games this year.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
