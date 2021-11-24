Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) face an AFC West matchup in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Los Angeles has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers score 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Chargers rack up 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per matchup (328.2).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Broncos put up 20 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 26.5 points.

The Broncos rack up 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355 the Chargers allow.

In games that Denver amasses over 355 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).

Denver has gone over the total once in five home games this season.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

This season on the road, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

In four road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (48).

