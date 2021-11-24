ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) face an AFC West matchup in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 2.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers score 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.3 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per matchup (328.2).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Broncos have forced (11).
Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Broncos put up 20 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 26.5 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355 the Chargers allow.
  • In games that Denver amasses over 355 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • Denver has gone over the total once in five home games this season.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.0 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • This season on the road, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • In four road games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 50.0 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (48).

