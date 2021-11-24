Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

AFC North foes will do battle in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 54.5% of Cleveland's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

Sunday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 46.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.3 points under the 45.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens put up just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns allow (22.8).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Ravens collect 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns give up per contest (316.7).

When Baltimore amasses more than 316.7 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Browns rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens allow (23).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Browns rack up 362.5 yards per game, only 7.2 fewer than the 369.7 the Ravens give up.

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 369.7 yards.

This year the Browns have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Ravens' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 4-point favorites or greater at home.

This year, Baltimore has hit the over in four of five games at home.

Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, away from home.

In four of five road games this year, Cleveland has gone over the total.

This season, Browns away games average 49.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

