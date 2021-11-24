Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) playing the Green Bay Packers (8-3).

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Green Bay's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 48.5 points per game average total in Packers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 3-6 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams average 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers give up per matchup (318.8).

When Los Angeles piles up over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 9-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.

Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).

When Green Bay puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Packers collect 351 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 346.9 yards.

This year the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.

At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (4-0).

In four home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five away games this season.

Rams away games this season average 49.6 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

