NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 8 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) playing the Green Bay Packers (8-3).

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Green Bay's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 48.5 points per game average total in Packers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rams are 3-6 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 19.5 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.4 more yards per game (387.2) than the Packers give up per matchup (318.8).
  • When Los Angeles piles up over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).
Packers stats and trends

  • Green Bay is 9-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Packers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this year.
  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Packers rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Packers collect 351 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 346.9 yards.
  • This year the Packers have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Rams have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.
  • At home, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (4-0).
  • In four home games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Packers home games average 48.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over twice in five away games this season.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.6 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

