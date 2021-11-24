Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 matchup on November 29, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs as tight end John Bates (87) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will clash in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Seattle's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this year.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).

When Washington puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team collect 347.8 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks allow per outing.

When Washington amasses more than 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

This year the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up per contest (368.5).

In games that Seattle amasses more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

In five home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This season in away games, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has hit the over once in five road games this season.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

