ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SwHH_0d5PGGJL00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 matchup on November 29, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs as tight end John Bates (87) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will clash in a Week 12 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Washington has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • In 30% of Seattle's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this year.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Football Team rack up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).
  • When Washington puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team collect 347.8 yards per game, 54 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks allow per outing.
  • When Washington amasses more than 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
  • This year the Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team give up per contest (368.5).
  • In games that Seattle amasses more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington has one win against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In five home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • This season in away games, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Seattle has hit the over once in five road games this season.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s 6-word, 1-photo warning to NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
FanSided

49ers watching end of an era with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

The 49ers rivalry with the Seahawks is likely going to look a lot different a year from now, especially if Russell Wilson is out of the picture. There was a time not 10 years ago when the San Francisco 49ers versus the Seattle Seahawks was must-watch football, and not just for West Coast or NFC West fans, but everyone across the league.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#The Football Team
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

What Jonathan Smith Said After Oregon Beat Oregon State

"It was tough. They played well offensively in the first half, we were trying to get them off the field, couldn’t do it, so we got behind. I was pleased we started the second half with a score, and we were going to have to chase from there. Guys continued to battle but didn’t play well enough to beat a good football team at their place. Disappointing, obviously, but we’ve got another game to play."
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy