San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the field during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The 49ers average just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings give up (24.2).

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers rack up 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings allow per outing.

When San Francisco amasses over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Vikings average 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).

When Minnesota records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387) than the 49ers give up per matchup (318.3).

In games that Minnesota totals more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Vikings have six turnovers, three fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of five home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

This year on the road, Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season, in five road games, Minnesota has hit the over four times.

Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (49).

