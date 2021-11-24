ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 matchup on November 28, 2021.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the field during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) in NFL Week 12 action.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 47.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The 49ers average just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings give up (24.2).
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings allow per outing.
  • When San Francisco amasses over 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (12).
Vikings stats and trends

  • Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Vikings have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Vikings average 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.2).
  • When Minnesota records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387) than the 49ers give up per matchup (318.3).
  • In games that Minnesota totals more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year the Vikings have six turnovers, three fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of five home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
  • This year on the road, Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season, in five road games, Minnesota has hit the over four times.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.6 total points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (49).

