Will Smith is revealing he was able to launch his career despite going broke for failing to pay his taxes, with the help of a loan from a drug dealer. According to Yahoo, the star shared the details with Idris Elba during a promotion for his new autobiography “Will” at the Savoy Theatre in London. Smith said after getting into financial troubles in the early 90s, he asked a friend, who he described as “purveyor of neighborhood pharmaceuticals,” for the loan, and then promptly sold everything to move to Los Angeles.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO