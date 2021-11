(Missourinet) Missouri businesses have a chance to get extra funding to help promote the sale of Missouri-grown and produced products. The grant is called the Missouri Grown Retail Promotion Matching Grant and is part of the state Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Grown program. It awards one-thousand-dollars to businesses to reimburse expenses related to the promotion of the locally made products. Lauren Jackson, manager of Mississippi Marketplace in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal, says the business put the grant to good use.

