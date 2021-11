Sometimes, Jesus isn’t enough. We can be raised in homes that are loving. We can go to Sunday school from day one, sit through church services week after week, and still, when we begin to truly enter and engage the world of reality around us, the soul can be sorely shaken. We begin to ask, how can followers of Jesus do this? How can they act that way? Where is the spirit of service and love he brought? Would Jesus detest the neighbor because of his culture or color? Would he go to war over access to the earth’s riches? Would he not honor all the works of the Creator?

