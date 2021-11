The holiday season brings with it feelings of gratitude and humility for what we have. It should also fill our hearts with feelings of charity to succor those who are lost, who feel hopelessness, or who are worried that they may not be able to acquire their basic needs or have others to share a turkey dinner with on Thanksgiving or Christmas. What Jesus taught the Pharisees to do, to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” should cause each of us to donate money, food, or time to help the less fortunate (Mat 5.39). In doing so, we are fulfilling the greatest commandment: to “love the Lord they God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind” (Mat. 5.37). Each holiday season should be a time to grow spiritually by becoming more like Christ by serving others.

