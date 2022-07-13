Brookfield High School football preview

Adobe Stock

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Randy Clark begins his 18th season as the head football coach at Brookfield. His teams have advanced to the post-season seven times. They’ve also finished with winning records in nine of the last eleven seasons.

Prior to Clark’s arrival, Brookfield failed to field a team with a winning mark in ten straight years while posting a combined winning percentage of 28% (28-72).

This year’s team welcomes back nineteen letter winners. “We have a lot of talent back,” says coach Clark. “Expectations are high.”

The offense returns much of last year’s playmakers led by Donovan Pawlowski at quarterback. Pawlowski, a First-Team All-League recipient, threw for 1600 yards (10 TDs) and ran for a team-high 909 yards (15 TDs) as a junior. One of his favorite targets is Isaiah Jones – who hauled in 47 receptions for 694 yards (5 TDs). He finished with three 100-yard games in 2021.

“Donovan [Pawlowski] has all of his main targets back so we should be able to spread the ball around,” points out Clark. “We’re looking for big things from sophomore Christian Davis who played a lot last year [as a freshman].”

The offensive line could be one of the best in all of Trumbull County as they’re led by seniors Connor Heater and Ryan Tetrick. Two-year starter Bradyn Litz is also back for his senior season at center.

On defense, the Warriors return six of their top seven tacklers from last fall. The group is led by linebackers AJ Bartolin (108 tackles) and Kaiden Kirla (52 tackles). “They have a great nose for the football,” indicates coach Clark. “They’re both great tacklers. We return everyone but two seniors who graduated [on defense].”

The Warriors begin 2022 with a non-conference schedule not for the faint-hearted as they’ll be matched against Ursuline and Springfield on the road before returning home to take on coach John Armeni’s Western Reserve Blue Devils.

Brookfield Warriors

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Randy Clark, 18th season (105-74)

2021 Record: 7-4 (4-2), T-3rd place in MVAC Grey Tier

Last 5 Years: 29-23 (55.8%)

Home Field: George Nicholas Field

League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Tier

Base Offense: Spread

Base Defense: 3-5-3

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.4 (31st in Area)

Scoring Defense: 14.6 (8th in Area)

Total Offense: 345.4

Rushing Offense: 199.9

Passing Offense: 145.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Donovan Pawlowski – 1600 yards, 56.9% (112-197), 10 TDs

Rushing: Donovan Pawlowski – 909 yards, 5.6 avg, 15 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Jones – 694 yards, 14.8 avg, 5 TDs

Tackles: AJ Bartolin – 108

Quarterback Sacks: Codi Hoover – 6

Interceptions: Xzavier Witherow – 2

2021 Results

LaBrae 37 Warriors 14*

Warriors 26 United 0*

Warriors 20 Champion 7

Garfield 31 Warriors 17

LaBrae 28 Warriors 0

Warriors 40 Newton Falls 7

Warriors 20 Crestview 13

Warriors 62 Campbell Memorial 0

Warriors 31 Western Reserve 12

Springfield 20 Warriors 14

Warriors 35 McDonald 6

*-playoff

2021 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Garfield – 6-0 (12-1)

LaBrae – 6-1 (11-2)

Brookfield – 4-2 (7-4)

Crestview – 4-2 (5-5)

Liberty – 3-3 (5-5)

Champion – 2-5 (2-8)

Newton Falls – 1-6 (3-7)

Campbell – 0-7 (1-9)

Aug. 18 – at Ursuline

Aug. 26 – at Springfield

Sept. 2 – Western Reserve

Sept. 9 – at Liberty

Sept. 16 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 23 – Crestview

Sept. 30 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 7 – LaBrae

Oct. 14 – at Garfield

Oct. 21 – Champion