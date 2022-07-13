ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Brookfield High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xG9k_0d5LHcrQ00
Adobe Stock

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Randy Clark begins his 18th season as the head football coach at Brookfield. His teams have advanced to the post-season seven times. They’ve also finished with winning records in nine of the last eleven seasons.

Prior to Clark’s arrival, Brookfield failed to field a team with a winning mark in ten straight years while posting a combined winning percentage of 28% (28-72).

This year’s team welcomes back nineteen letter winners. “We have a lot of talent back,” says coach Clark. “Expectations are high.”

The offense returns much of last year’s playmakers led by Donovan Pawlowski at quarterback. Pawlowski, a First-Team All-League recipient, threw for 1600 yards (10 TDs) and ran for a team-high 909 yards (15 TDs) as a junior. One of his favorite targets is Isaiah Jones – who hauled in 47 receptions for 694 yards (5 TDs). He finished with three 100-yard games in 2021.

“Donovan [Pawlowski] has all of his main targets back so we should be able to spread the ball around,” points out Clark. “We’re looking for big things from sophomore Christian Davis who played a lot last year [as a freshman].”

The offensive line could be one of the best in all of Trumbull County as they’re led by seniors Connor Heater and Ryan Tetrick. Two-year starter Bradyn Litz is also back for his senior season at center.

On defense, the Warriors return six of their top seven tacklers from last fall. The group is led by linebackers AJ Bartolin (108 tackles) and Kaiden Kirla (52 tackles). “They have a great nose for the football,” indicates coach Clark. “They’re both great tacklers. We return everyone but two seniors who graduated [on defense].”

The Warriors begin 2022 with a non-conference schedule not for the faint-hearted as they’ll be matched against Ursuline and Springfield on the road before returning home to take on coach John Armeni’s Western Reserve Blue Devils.

Brookfield Warriors

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Randy Clark, 18th season (105-74)

2021 Record: 7-4 (4-2), T-3rd place in MVAC Grey Tier

Last 5 Years: 29-23 (55.8%)

Home Field: George Nicholas Field

League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Tier

Base Offense: Spread

Base Defense: 3-5-3

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 25.4 (31st in Area)

Scoring Defense: 14.6 (8th in Area)

Total Offense: 345.4

Rushing Offense: 199.9

Passing Offense: 145.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing: Donovan Pawlowski – 1600 yards, 56.9% (112-197), 10 TDs

Rushing: Donovan Pawlowski – 909 yards, 5.6 avg, 15 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Jones – 694 yards, 14.8 avg, 5 TDs

Tackles: AJ Bartolin – 108

Quarterback Sacks: Codi Hoover – 6

Interceptions: Xzavier Witherow – 2

2021 Results

LaBrae 37 Warriors 14*

Warriors 26 United 0*

Warriors 20 Champion 7

Garfield 31 Warriors 17

LaBrae 28 Warriors 0

Warriors 40 Newton Falls 7

Warriors 20 Crestview 13

Warriors 62 Campbell Memorial 0

Warriors 31 Western Reserve 12

Springfield 20 Warriors 14

Warriors 35 McDonald 6

*-playoff

2021 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Garfield – 6-0 (12-1)

LaBrae – 6-1 (11-2)

Brookfield – 4-2 (7-4)

Crestview – 4-2 (5-5)

Liberty – 3-3 (5-5)

Champion – 2-5 (2-8)

Newton Falls – 1-6 (3-7)

Campbell – 0-7 (1-9)

Aug. 18 – at Ursuline

Aug. 26 – at Springfield

Sept. 2 – Western Reserve

Sept. 9 – at Liberty

Sept. 16 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 23 – Crestview

Sept. 30 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 7 – LaBrae

Oct. 14 – at Garfield

Oct. 21 – Champion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Ohio explores increasing fishing line limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is considering a proposal to allow anglers more lines in the water statewide. The Ohio Wildlife Council received the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to allow a maximum of three lines per angler. If approved, the rule would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Newton Falls, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Brookfield Township, OH
Education
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Brookfield Township, OH
Football
Brookfield Township, OH
Sports
WKBN

Ohio State Highway Patrol to focus on ‘move over’ enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to improve safety for cruisers and officers on roadsides. A statewide safety initiative begins this weekend. The 6-State Trooper Project, a high-visibility enforcement initiative, includes members from the following...
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio Senator Rob Portman responds to 10-year-old’s abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old Ohio girl continues to be the focus of unwitting focus of the nation’s abortion debate. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) says he will be looking into the licensure of the physician who provided the abortion services to the victim who made national headlines after she traveled to Indiana for the operation.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Warriors#Athletic Conference#American Football#Highschoolsports#Brookfield High School
WKBN

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

At least five people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. More than 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there was […]
MONTANA STATE
WKBN

Prosecutor explores firing squad for Danny Lee Hill

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is asking the Supreme Court of Ohio to set an execution date for convicted murderer Danny Lee Hill. This comes after a motion was filed by the Federal Public Defender’s Office to reconsider the case, even though the Supreme Court recently said they will not hear it. Again, the motion brings up Hill’s mental capacity when he murdered 12-year-old Raymond Fife in 1985.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces More Than $17.5 Million in PennSERVE Grant Funding for Community Service Across Pennsylvania

Funding will support 1,370 AmeriCorps members in meeting community needs. Governor ​Tom Wolf today announced the awarding of more than $17.5 million – the most in commonwealth history – to support the community-service work of 26 AmeriCorps programs. PennSERVE, housed within the Department of Labor & Industry, is Pennsylvania’s grantmaking partner of AmeriCorps, the leading federal agency for national service and volunteerism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing. The Florida Highway...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WKBN

Pa. State Police releases firearm purchase denials for Q2 of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday the number of firearm purchases details and investigations during the second quarter of 2022. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs and licensed firearms dealers to determine whether or not a person can legally obtain a license to carry or legally obtain a firearm by either purchasing it or by a transfer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

18-month-old drowns in Beaver County pool

Police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, are investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene at 274 Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Graham Allgyer was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Local union gives support in State House race

(WKBN) — A significant endorsement was made for one of the candidates running to represent part of the Valley in the Ohio General Assembly Friday morning. Leaders with the Western Reserve Building Trades Council agreed to support Youngstown Council Member Lauren McNally who’s running for the 59th District seat.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy