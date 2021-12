They died celebrating the approaching holidays and reveling in the joy that this time of year is supposed to bring. Jane Kulich was walking alongside a float in the 58th annual holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., handing out candy to children. Tamara Durand was with a group of grandmothers in the parade, dancing with them for the first time. Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson and Leanna Owen were there too, longtime veterans of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. And Wilhelm Hospel was probably nearby, a proud stage spouse to one of the dancers.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO