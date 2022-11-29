Last Chance: Theragun Pro 33% off as Part of Therabody’s Cyber Week Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Therabody has made a name for itself in the massage gun industry by making some of the best products to alleviate muscle discomfort, pain and soreness. The brand’s popular Theraguns feature high ratings from many customers and now, you can own one too — at a discount.

While the brand rarely ever offers any Theragun deals , we’ve gone ahead and found the best limited-time on popular Theragun products available right now. Shop these Cyber Week Theragun deals now before stock sells out.

1. Theragun Elite

For a limited time only, grab the Theragun Elite for just $298 — 25% off its original price.

This massager uses percussive therapy to relieve your tired muscles. It’s got five attachments and five speeds and is advertised as a quiet massager, so it won’t disturb your housemates while it’s working.

Buy: Theragun Elite $298.00

2. Theragun PRO

Buy: Theragun Pro $399.00

Of course, the brand is best known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and right now you can access to limited Cyber Monday promotions on Theragun devices. Among the top Cyber Week Theragun deals:

The Theragun PRO Cyber Week deal is your best choice. These are the best Theragun deals we’ve seen online for the Theragun PRO, which gives you targeted relief thanks to its powerful motor and interchangeable attachments.

Related: The Best Cheap Theragun Alternatives

2. Theragun Mini

The cheapest Theragun you can get right now is the Theragun Mini which is available for $149.99 on Amazon right now. This is a grippy, palm-sized massager that replicates the larger massage guns but in a portable package — a great Cyber Week Theragun deal at an affordable price.

Buy: Theragun Mini $159.00

3. Theragun Prime

This handheld massage gun offers deep-tissue muscle relief and features four attachments and five different speed modes. The brand says it’s ultra quiet and has an ergonomic handle so you can easily grip it while you try to ease muscle pain. It’s currently got a limited-time Cyber Week deal live right now, bringing its price down to $198.

Buy: Theragun Prime $239.00

3. $300 off RecoveryAir PRO (Gen 1)

Therabody’s recovery tools are also seeing a Cyber Week sale right now. The biggest discount gets you $300 off (!) on the RecoveryAir PRO — the fully-customizable pneumatic compression system that helps boost circulation, ease swelling and reduce muscle fatigue after a long day or workout. Use the handy app to control pressure, duration and more personalized settings.

Buy RecoveryAir PRO $999

Regularly $1299+, this Therabody Cyber Week deal brings the price of the RecoveryAir PRO down to just $999. With it, you’ll get the RecoveryAir PRO pneumatic device, two compression boots, a blocker plug and a DC power adapter.

You can also pick up the RecoveryAIR Pro on Amazon but we’re only seeing a handful in stock, priced at $974.99.

4. $200 off RecoveryAIR

The original RecoveryAIR is also on sale for $499 — a $200 discount, thanks to these deals. Choose from three sizes to fit your body best.

Buy RecoveryAIR $499

5. $28 off PowerDot Pro Bundle

And, Therabody is offering an exclusive deal online, with a $424 PowerDot Pro Bundle for neuromuscular electric stimulation (great for speeding up recovery time and reducing pain and swelling).

Buy PowerDot Pro Bundle $424

The Therabody Cyber Week deal gets you a set of PowerDot 2.0 Duo pods, a set of electrode pads, lead cables, a micro USB charger, a carrying case, a “butterfly” back pad, PowerDock and two extra sets of electrode pads. All of these would usually retail for $452 but Therabody’s latest offer saves you $28 when you purchase as a bundle.

6. TheraFace PRO Less Than $400

Therabody recently released a massage device for your face, called the TheraFace PRO . This all-in-one device combines percussion massage with LED light therapy, designed to relieve tension and help address complexion issues. The brand says it delivers eight different treatments in one and right now, you can get the TheaFace Pro device, plus three attachments, an LED light therapy ring and a conductive gel, all for $399.

This is the lowest price you’ll be able to shop Theragun’s newest massage device at, and if you’re looking for a device to add to your at-home facial, shop it now while stocks last.

Buy TheraFace PRO $399

These Therabody Cyber Week deals are live right now so If you’ve been wanting to find the best deal on a Theragun or on the popular compression boots , these are the deals you don’t want to miss.