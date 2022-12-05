ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy Recovery: Theraguns are Seeing a Major Discount, up To 25% Off

By Nishka Dhawan
 3 days ago
Therabody has made a name for itself in the massage gun industry by making some of the best products to alleviate muscle discomfort, pain and soreness. The brand’s popular Theraguns feature high ratings from many customers and now, you can own one too — at a discount.

While the brand rarely ever offers any Theragun deals , we’ve gone ahead and found the best limited-time on popular Theragun products available right now. Shop these Theragun deals now before stock sells out.

1. Theragun Elite

For a limited time only, grab the Theragun Elite for just $298 — 25% off its original price.

This massager uses percussive therapy to relieve your tired muscles. It’s got five attachments and five speeds and is advertised as a quiet massager, so it won’t disturb your housemates while it’s working.

Buy: Theragun Elite $298.00

2. Theragun Mini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prJ4a_0d5KI0dT00

The cheapest Theragun you can get right now is the Theragun Mini which is available for $149.99 on Amazon right now. This is a grippy, palm-sized massager that replicates the larger massage guns but in a portable package — a great Theragun deal at an affordable price.

Buy: Theragun Mini $149.00

3. $300 off RecoveryAir PRO (Gen 1)

Therabody’s recovery tools are also seeing a sale right now. The biggest discount gets you  $300 off (!) on the RecoveryAir PRO — the fully-customizable pneumatic compression system that helps boost circulation, ease swelling and reduce muscle fatigue after a long day or workout. Use the handy app to control pressure, duration and more personalized settings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dt3Wy_0d5KI0dT00

Buy RecoveryAir PRO $999

Regularly $1299+,  this Therabody deal brings the price of the RecoveryAir PRO down to just $999. With it, you’ll get the RecoveryAir PRO pneumatic device, two compression boots, a blocker plug and a DC power adapter.

You can also pick up the RecoveryAIR Pro on Amazon but we’re only seeing a handful in stock, priced at $974.99.

4. $200 off RecoveryAIR

The original RecoveryAIR is also on sale for $499 — a $200 discount, thanks to these deals. Choose from three sizes to fit your body best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCE50_0d5KI0dT00

Buy RecoveryAIR $499

5. $28 off PowerDot Pro Bundle

And, Therabody is offering an exclusive deal online, with a $424 PowerDot Pro Bundle for neuromuscular electric stimulation (great for speeding up recovery time and reducing pain and swelling).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wyw4n_0d5KI0dT00

Buy PowerDot Pro Bundle $424

The Therabody deal gets you a set of PowerDot 2.0 Duo pods, a set of electrode pads, lead cables, a micro USB charger, a carrying case, a “butterfly” back pad, PowerDock and two extra sets of electrode pads. All of these would usually retail for $452 but Therabody’s latest offer saves you $28 when you purchase as a bundle.

6. TheraFace PRO Less Than $400

Therabody recently released a massage device for your face, called the TheraFace PRO . This all-in-one device combines percussion massage with LED light therapy, designed to relieve tension and help address complexion issues. The brand says it delivers eight different treatments in one and right now, you can get the TheaFace Pro device, plus three attachments, an LED light therapy ring and a conductive gel, all for $399.

This is the lowest price you’ll be able to shop Theragun’s newest massage device at, and if you’re looking for a device to add to your at-home facial, shop it now while stocks last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvsdG_0d5KI0dT00

Buy TheraFace PRO $399

These Therabody deals are live right now so If you’ve been wanting to find the best deal on a Theragun or on the popular compression boots , these are the deals you don’t want to miss.

Rolling Stone

32 Unique Amazon Gifts — from a $20 ‘Cheetos Duster’ to a $500 Nugget Ice Maker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When you need a gift and you need one now, Amazon is the spot to get, well, almost anything online. That being said, if your eyes start to glaze over after scrolling through pages and pages of the same deals, we’ve got you covered. Don’t get us wrong, we love our smart home gadgets and air fryers as much as the next shopper. But if something’s trending on Amazon, chances are your gift recipient probably already has one. Don’t...
