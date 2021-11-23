Gohmert Campaign Announcement

WASHINGTON – Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, announced Monday that he is running for Texas attorney general, launching a challenge against incumbent Republican Ken Paxton, who has secured the backing of former president Donald Trump. In an announcement video released Monday night, Gohmert said his team had “reached our initial goal...
Conservative rabble-rousing Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday he would challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in next year’s GOP primary, joining a crowded field. “Though our current AG has had two terms, it seems he really started working harder after so many of his most honorable and very top people in the AG’s office left complaining of criminal conduct,” Gohmert (R-Texas) said in a video announcing his bid.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native who worked for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert says he wants to represent Texas’ 1st Congressional District. Aditya Atholi, a Republican, grew up in Center and graduated from high school in 2005. He went on to study business and government at the Rice University, where he graduated in 2009.
1/6 coup co-conspirator and widely regarded dumbest man in Congress, Rep. Louie Gohmert, announced his run for Texas Attorney General. Gohmert said, “I’d announced a few days ago that if we could raise a million dollars, I’d run for Congress, um, Attorney General, and as of now, we have the money. It’s been raised. I will be running for the Texas attorney general’s job.”
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF)- East Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has announced he’ll be running for Texas Attorney General. Gohmert announced earlier this month that he would join the GOP lineup against incumbent Ken Paxton if he could raise $1 million in 10 days and he did. “Thank you, thank you...
After U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, announced his potential run for Texas attorney general last week, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Monday he’s considering a 2022 campaign for Gohmert’s seat in Congress. Moran, who has served as Smith County judge for over five years, said Monday after hearing of...
