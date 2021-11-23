Gohmert Campaign Announcement

Conservative rabble-rousing Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday he would challenge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in next year’s GOP primary, joining a crowded field. “Though our current AG has had two terms, it seems he really started working harder after so many of his most honorable and very top people in the AG’s office left complaining of criminal conduct,” Gohmert (R-Texas) said in a video announcing his bid.

