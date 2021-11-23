Fire Rick Hart

Expanding on that, between the Sonny, Jank, and B12 situation, I think our boy Rick has more than overstayed his welcome. I'm not putting the ENTIRETY of the athletics collapse on him, but i'm going to go ahead and say that he hasn't helped, at all. Posts: 11. Joined:...
I watched maybe the 1st 10 minutes and was pretty disappointed with our sloppy play. Poor spacing, poor ball movement and just a lot of one on one with too many forced shots. Was surprised to see this a.m. that we actually had a big lead but what little I saw was pretty ugly. Looks like what I saw early continued throughout the game, i.e., Missouri was bigger and more aggressive on the boards and had multiple shot opportunities compared to our guys. Just like @ Oregon, this team struggles against taller opponents.
Losing to crappy teams, bc Smoo bball is also crappy. this disaster is exactly what little rickey and rgt want. Then they don't have to deal with Moody being packed and local celebrities wanting tickets to our games. Their concept- an empty Moody is a happy Moody. Posts: 10319. Joined:...
Word on the street is that the tcu offer for Sonny is $4.75 mil plus incentives for 5 years - money for our offer to Sonny of $4.1 mil was for 7 years plus additional money for coaches which would be paid by our big money boosters. Practice and rank...
Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
Mustangxc wrote:I hope the Lions crush us and we lose 20 straight. We need a new coach and see no other way it happens. agree, plus that is probably the only way we will get a new bball coach and perhaps a new a.d. as well. Posts: 10322. Joined: Tue...
For the sake of the seniors and Eric Dickerson I really hope we win. Let him coach the game. Send Sonny to the OC box for this one. He can be an analyst - just like he was at TCU when we hired him and helped resurrect his career. PonyTime...
Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
Injured WWE Superstar Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches. Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on July 15. At the time, she was expected to be on the shelf for around 9 months. Bayley suffered the injury while she was chain wrestling with another WWE Superstar at the Performance Center. As per reports, her “knee popped” as a result of the freak accident. Bayley and the other wrestler were reportedly participating in mandatory training sessions that were set up to prepare for WWE’s return to touring.
Florence (Ala.) High five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley dropped his top five schools on Friday, narrowing his distinguished list of offers to five schools in Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M. “My relationship with the coaches so far,” Hurley said of what separated those schools. Tabbed by the Top247 as...
I would have been happier if you had said you saw GP at Mi Cocinas. No RP, I saw G Pat at Mi Cocina busing tables. ha, doubt if he has to bus tables with the money from his buyout. A source reported to me that Mark Mangino was posted...
Of course most fans will want a new coach in place asap. Adding a new coach obviously brings stability, leadership, excitement, and immediate recruiting. But should we wait because several current coaches will be fired in the next few weeks and we don't want to settle for 2nd best choice?...there will soon be more to choose from that might like to make $4 million a year at SMU.
They are not going to make any announcements until at least Sunday. Why would they this close before the Tulsa game?. Big foot... if it happens like I heard. We are in good shape and I'm impressed with the action and planning. Lashley and now get a d visionary. Posts:...
Sitting at 5-6, this game is big for Tulsa as they need the win to become bowl eligible. I seem to recall SMU going to Tulsa in Sonny's 1st full season needing a win to be bowl eligible only to come up short. For SMU, our guys still have a chance to go undefeated at Ford this year and depending on our bowl opponent, these guys can still win 10 games. Which SMU team shows up next week?
Mustangxc wrote:There is no such thing as leaving on good terms if you bolt to the rival school. Sure there is. He was at TCU before leaving for SMU. Left on good terms. Comparing an offensive analyst who is not even part of the coaching staff to a head coach is disingenuous at best.
Seen enough. they should make SD walk home after this performance. Plus fire him. let the froggie have him. this debacle is on the coaches, who are already planning on leaving so they just didn't care. Posts: 10277. Joined: Tue Jan 01, 2008 8:44 am. Location: on the beach,northern Peru.
Really think we need a coach who knows Texas and has a lot of h.s. coaching connections. With a new staff next year will probably be a total rebuilt- wash, rinse, repeat. Patterson is probably not going to do better than SMU - age and he is known as a pain the rear. He also would not have to uproot his life - maybe a Dallas apartment, but keep his nice home and life in Ft. Worth. There are probably some better candidates, but not that many. The problem is there are about to be a lot of openings and really not that many great candidates.
That is why I am asking for something official. I want to wear a shirt I can make. Stick it where the sonny don't shine. Mustang Militia: Fight the good fight" I would love for him to walk past a massive amount of tcu sucks and f**k tcu signs, it would be hilarious!!!
Hi! I’m Scout. I was trained as a service dog for seizure alert for my boy, Henry Furler. I got to meet my family when I was 8 weeks old, but I had to live with Allie at the non-profit My Service Dog Inc. and learn to take care of Henry. When I was 18 months old, I got to go live with my family. I went with Henry to Xavier Academy, Southwestern University, the University of St. Thomas, HCC, and then virtual school at University of Houston-Clear Lake. I protected Henry when he had seizures. I would jump on him and make him sit down when I could tell he would have a seizure. If we were alone, I would go get a human to help him. I rode ambulances and stayed at the hospital with Henry. My boy passed away on Dec. 26, 2020. I miss him so much, but my mom says he is an angel now. I’m a lucky dog with the best guardian angel!
I want SMU to succeed, but I think we do need a look in the mirror at where we are and if we have a real plan going forward. I get its hard to compare the 2 programs, playing different teams, and I get our longer, more accomplished history, but right now in basically less than 15 years UTSA:
Comments / 0