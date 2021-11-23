Fire Rick Hart

Hi! I’m Scout. I was trained as a service dog for seizure alert for my boy, Henry Furler. I got to meet my family when I was 8 weeks old, but I had to live with Allie at the non-profit My Service Dog Inc. and learn to take care of Henry. When I was 18 months old, I got to go live with my family. I went with Henry to Xavier Academy, Southwestern University, the University of St. Thomas, HCC, and then virtual school at University of Houston-Clear Lake. I protected Henry when he had seizures. I would jump on him and make him sit down when I could tell he would have a seizure. If we were alone, I would go get a human to help him. I rode ambulances and stayed at the hospital with Henry. My boy passed away on Dec. 26, 2020. I miss him so much, but my mom says he is an angel now. I’m a lucky dog with the best guardian angel!

