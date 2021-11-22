ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Soros-backed DA directly contributes to WI parade tragedy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, an unimaginable horror visited Waukesha, WI as a red SUV plowed into a parade, striking children and adults alike. At least five people are dead per the latest reports. The purported assailant has been identified as Darrell E. Brooks, a “rapper” with a long history of criminal...

247sports.com

Black Enterprise

Rapper Darrell Brooks Wanted For Waukesha, WI, Christmas Parade Tragedy

A person of interest has been identified in Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, WI, Sunday that killed five people and injured more than 40. Darrell Brooks, 39, is currently being questioned over the deadly crash by law enforcement officials, according to NBC News, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. CNN reported Brooks may have been fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove into the Waukesha parade route.
WAUKESHA, WI
AFP

Homicide charges for driver after US parade tragedy

The driver of the car that plowed into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern US city of Waukesha, killing five and injuring 48, was apparently fleeing a domestic dispute at the time -- and will face charges of intentional homicide, police said Monday. Waukesha, Wisconsin police chief Dan Thompson said that suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being pursued by police when he drove his red SUV through the city's annual holiday parade on Sunday. Four women and one man between the ages of 52 and 81 were killed, and 48 people were hospitalized, Thompson said. Of those sent to hospitals, 18 were children, according to Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children's Wisconsin hospital.
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox News

Waukesha congressman responds to Christmas parade tragedy

A Wisconsin congressman told Fox News the impact felt from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy reaches beyond city limits. "It's not just the city of Waukesha, but there were so many people participating in the parade that aren't from the city, necessarily," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., whose district includes Waukesha, said. "It's becoming not just a city of Waukesha story, but a statewide story."
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County DA under fire for parade suspect's bail

MILWAUKEE - The Christmas parade was Sunday. The letter came Monday. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said the bail his office recommended for 29-year-old Darrell Brooks earlier this month was too low. Now, right-wing talkers and Republican politicians want the Democrat D.A. to pay the price. "I think he’s...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
kurv.com

Reports: Person Of Interest In WI Christmas Parade Tragedy Has Rap Sheet

The reported person of interest in the deadly Christmas parade incident in Wisconsin has a lengthy rap sheet. Reports say 39-year-old Darrell Brooks has been charged three times in less than two years with charges including recklessly endangering the safety of others. Brooks made bond and was released from jail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsy.com

Suspect In Waukesha, WI, Parade Tragedy To Appear In Court Tuesday

The man suspected of driving into a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade is due in court Tuesday. Darrell Brooks Jr. is expected to face five charges of first degree intentional homicide — punishable by life in prison — after police say he was behind the wheel of an SUV that plowed through the parade, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more.
WAUKESHA, WI
Washington Times

Biden briefed on Wisconsin parade tragedy

President Biden has been briefed about the parade tragedy in Wisconsin and will receive regular updates, the White House said Monday as law enforcement in Waukesha tried to unravel why a sport utility vehicle barreled into the parade-goers, killing five. “Our team is in close touch with local officials to...
WISCONSIN STATE
KSAT 12

Photos show aftermath of Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. – A tragic situation unfolded Sunday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin when an SUV sped through a police line and into the city’s Christmas parade, hitting more than 20 adults and children, officials said. According to a report from The Associated Press, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said some...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin parade: DA admitted reforms may lead to freed criminals killing people years before Waukesha tragedy

A Wisconsin district attorney acknowledged that his justice reforms could lead to freed criminals killing others more than a decade before a man his office released on bail mowed down dozens of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha.John Chisholm began enacting reforms – including the lowering of cash bonds and diverting non-violent offenders to treatment programs – when he was elected as Milwaukee County District Attorney in 2007.Explaining his efforts to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that same year, Mr Chisholm acknowledged the possibility of adverse consequences.“Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

Army veteran leaps into action following parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As the Waukesha parade tragedy unfolded Sunday night and people ran for safety, some community members ran toward the danger in an effort to help their fellow neighbors in need. "Minutes after the incident occurred, I responded to the scene," explained Waukesha Police Chief Daniel...
WAUKESHA, WI
MSNBC

‘Truly horrific’: Tragedy at holiday parade in Waukesha, WI

Former ATF Special Agent in Charge Jim Cavanaugh and Angelito Tenorio, an eyewitness, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tragedy after a driver plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Tenorio, who was marching in the parade as an SUV stormed through the crowd, recounts hearing “deafening cries and screams from people in attendance and who were participating at the parade.” He says “it was truly horrific.”Nov. 22, 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI

