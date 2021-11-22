Soros-backed DA directly contributes to WI parade tragedy

The driver of the car that plowed into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern US city of Waukesha, killing five and injuring 48, was apparently fleeing a domestic dispute at the time -- and will face charges of intentional homicide, police said Monday. Waukesha, Wisconsin police chief Dan Thompson said that suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being pursued by police when he drove his red SUV through the city's annual holiday parade on Sunday. Four women and one man between the ages of 52 and 81 were killed, and 48 people were hospitalized, Thompson said. Of those sent to hospitals, 18 were children, according to Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children's Wisconsin hospital.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO