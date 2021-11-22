Kyle Rittenhouse is no hero

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last week.Mr Rittenhouse has gone from facing life in prison to being a poster boy of the political right. He’s met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, done an interview with Tucker Carlson, and been offered a possible internship with Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz. Now, he has a nomination for the legislative branch’s highest honour.The wording of the bill to award the teenager states that he “protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black...
Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said Tuesday he’s wary of conservatives who are talking up Kyle Rittenhouse as a heroic figure. On Tuesday’s MediaBuzz Meter podcast, Kurtz blasted the media coverage of Rittenhouse before, after, and during his trial, telling listeners many liberal commentators are “refusing to accept the verdict.”. “They’re...
In a surprise to no one who has been paying attention when considering the USA's Justice System, Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all charges. The scales were tipped in his favor by a judge who clearly wanted him to skate, and the jury clearly understood their assignment.
If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted of anything other than, at most, a misdemeanor offense, I will write glowing articles about Nancy Pelosi, make Christine Blasey Ford my social media profile photo, and contribute to NARAL. And to top it all off, I’ll put my pronouns (she/her/you figure it out) in my electronic email signature.
Joe Scarborough bashed the conservatives who’ve rushed to make Kyle Rittenhouse a Second Amendment icon after his trial ended with a not guilty verdict. The topic came up as Morning Joe talked about how conservatives continue to downplay the storming of the U.S. Capitol, even as more of Donald Trump’s allies are getting subpoenaed over that event. As Scarborough said that “Americans don’t like chaos,” he redirected the conversation toward conservatives who are lionizing Rittenhouse, profiting off his trial, or using his acquittal as political/pro-gun rights ammunition.
Whoopi Goldberg told a guest co-host on Tuesday's edition of "The View" that it's the responsibility of "white people" to "step up" and make skin color a non-issue in America. Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up.
Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Tuesday released a copy of his long-promised Supreme Court complaint to overturn the 2020 presidential election, though it had not actually been filed and it listed the plaintiff as “[insert your state].”. The pillow magnate turned conspiracy theorist has vowed again and again that he...
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
A staunch Republican opponent of vaccine mandates has revealed that he was previously infected with Covid-19 this summer and did not tell his constituents.Jim Jordan, who represents Ohio’s highly gerrymandered 4th District in the US House of Representatives, said in an interview on Tuesday that he had Covid "early in the summer", without giving details."I’ve had the virus," he said in response to a question from Spectrum News about whether he had been vaccinated. "I don’t talk about my health status with reporters, but I’ve had the coronavirus and recovered, and actually had that antibody test done, and it...
Tragedy has once again befallen the family of Malcolm X, with one of the civil rights activist’s daughters found dead at her home in Brooklyn. The body of Malikah Shabazz, 56, was discovered Monday afternoon — just days after two men convicted of killing her famous father were exonerated over his 1965 murder.
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
