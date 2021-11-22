ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse is no hero

Editor: Many Americans still consider O.J. Simpson an American hero. Kyle...

Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Green introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional medal

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green has introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last week.Mr Rittenhouse has gone from facing life in prison to being a poster boy of the political right. He’s met with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, done an interview with Tucker Carlson, and been offered a possible internship with Florida Republican representative Matt Gaetz. Now, he has a nomination for the legislative branch’s highest honour.The wording of the bill to award the teenager states that he “protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
mediaite.com

‘No, He’s Not a Hero’: Fox News’ Howard Kurtz ‘Wary’ of Conservatives Heralding Kyle Rittenhouse for Doing ‘A Dumb Thing’

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said Tuesday he’s wary of conservatives who are talking up Kyle Rittenhouse as a heroic figure. On Tuesday’s MediaBuzz Meter podcast, Kurtz blasted the media coverage of Rittenhouse before, after, and during his trial, telling listeners many liberal commentators are “refusing to accept the verdict.”. “They’re...
POLITICS
Crescent-News

Christine Flowers - On the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

If Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted of anything other than, at most, a misdemeanor offense, I will write glowing articles about Nancy Pelosi, make Christine Blasey Ford my social media profile photo, and contribute to NARAL. And to top it all off, I’ll put my pronouns (she/her/you figure it out) in my electronic email signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Fascist Right’ Making Kyle Rittenhouse a Hero: They’re Not Doing the Second Amendment Any Favors

Joe Scarborough bashed the conservatives who’ve rushed to make Kyle Rittenhouse a Second Amendment icon after his trial ended with a not guilty verdict. The topic came up as Morning Joe talked about how conservatives continue to downplay the storming of the U.S. Capitol, even as more of Donald Trump’s allies are getting subpoenaed over that event. As Scarborough said that “Americans don’t like chaos,” he redirected the conversation toward conservatives who are lionizing Rittenhouse, profiting off his trial, or using his acquittal as political/pro-gun rights ammunition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
