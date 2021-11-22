New laws boost physician assistant care

"Data gaps and the lack of race data have been a challenge for years. Physicians can't do these kinds of interventions on their own," says BCBS-MA CMO Sandhya Rao. Lagging, missing, and unstructured data is one kind of healthcare challenge. Some data, however, is hiding in plain sight, waiting to make a difference. One payer,BlueCross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBS-MA), is focusing on existing HEDIS data to reveal multiple racial and ethnic disparities and link solutions to its current value-based purchasing (VBP) model. As reported in September by The Boston Globe, this initiative "will begin paying doctors more money if they close longstanding and pernicious gaps in care for people of color." Although the initiative has just begun, payers can consider what its design is already revealing as they seek to implement similar programs.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO