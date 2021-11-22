ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New laws boost physician assistant care

The Citizens Voice
 5 days ago

Editor: On behalf of all local physician assistants (PAs) and the citizens for whom PAs provide care, I would like to thank state Senators Lisa Baker, John Yudichak, John Gordner and Marty Flynn as well as state Representatives Aaron Kaufer,...

