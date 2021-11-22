Fantasy Hockey: Head-to-Head Primer for Week 7

It’s too bad Jarry wasn’t included on the long list of goalies because he’s become an excellent candidate for the Canadian Olympic team. To be fair, despite winning 25 of his 38 games last season, Jarry was far from the league’s best, and nobody could foresee the situation with Carey Price (substance abuse program) and Marc-André Fleury (unceremoniously jettisoned to Chicago). Jarry is 6-2-2 with a .937 Sv% and 1.95 GAA in November though he’s actually been pretty good all season, and the Pens’ multiple losing streaks were more of an indictment of their lack of depth. Going forward, fantasy managers should start Jarry with confidence since the Pens are able to win games now, and the return of Evgeni Malkin should give the Pens another boost later in the season.
Comments / 0