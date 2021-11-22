Porsche Mission R prototype looks ready to race

When Porsche unveiled the original Cayenne way back in 2003, brand purists nearly rose up in revolt. How could the iconic German sports car maker build—gulp—an SUV? Well, nearly two decades and a smaller SUV (the compact Macan), a luxury sedan (the Panamera), and the electric Taycan later, most have come around to the idea, or at least reached an uncomfortable detente with it. The Cayenne's success (along with the Macan's) has helped fund Porsche's more beloved sports cars. Well, get ready to rip the band-aid off anew, because an even larger SUV is reportedly in the works.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO