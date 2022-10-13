The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday List, From Smart Ovens to ‘Designer Cookies’

Got money burning a hole in your pocket? If you’re shopping for someone who loves the finer things in life (regardless o the price tag), we’ve rounded up the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy.

Whether you’re shopping for design-loving audiophiles, fashionable foodies, busy techies or self-care devotees, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for every luxury enthusiast on your list (and not everything costs an arm and a leg.) From the high-tech hair tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists, to a membership that brings the gift of knowledge from some of the world’s most influential insiders, treat your loved ones to these rich surprises.

Brava Smart Oven Starter Set

If they’ve got more pressing things to do than, say, stand around and fry an egg, Brava’s genius smart oven will do the hard work for them and then some. We’re fans of the 10-in-1 culinary appliance that has revolutionized our own at-home cooking experience, not to mention saved us precious time and countertop space. The device can bake, air fryer, toast, slow cook, broil, roast, dehydrate and warm food with precision, and we like that there are over 7,000 customizable cooking programs ranging from poached eggs and roasted veggies to perfectly seared steaks and more. Recipients can cook up to three different ingredients at once (thanks to the multi-zone feature) an in-oven camera lets home chefs monitor their food.

Buy: Brava Oven Starter Set $1,295

Urban Stems Luxe Flower Subscription

FOR THE BLOOMS ENTHUSIAST

One of the best online flower delivery services , Urban Stems lets you send your loved ones luxurious bouquets once or twice a month. Choose from three tiers ranging from $55 to $105 per delivery; the company does the rest of the work by curating every arrangement. Recipients receive a vase with their first delivery, and Seasonal and Luxe subscriptions include a candle with the first bouquet.

MasterClass Annual Membership

FOR THE KNOWLEDGE SEEKER

You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift the luxury of having some of the world’s smartest, most creative minds within arm’s reach, thanks to MasterClass . For your favorite Hollywood or entertainment exec, the leading online learning platform lets them get pro acting tips from Oscar-winning star Natalie Portman, sharpen their writing under screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, hone their debate skills with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and score pro culinary pointers from Gordon Ramsay, to name just a few. And there are even more influential instructors across Hollywood, politics, fashion, business and more who share their expertise. Plus, MasterClass is offering a two-for-one membership deal for a limited time during Black Friday, so you can gift knowledge to yourself or another loved one.

Masterclass Subscription



$15 monthly





Buy now

Chalonne Palladio Apple Watch Band

Upgrade their Apple Watch with Chalonne’s luxe leather Palladio bands that are finished with 14-karat white gold and black enamel triangles and white topaz gemstones. Compatible with Series 1 to 7 devices, the straps come in a wide range of colors and hardware options to suit their style; plus, the French company donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for every strap sold.

Cove Long Garment Hangers Holiday Bundle

Chalonne Palladio Apple Watch Band $1,000 Buy now

For those who love keeping their maxi dresses and other long fashion staples wrinkle-free and fresh-scented, Cove’s long garment hangers help them keep hems off the floor (and closets more organized). Available in sets of 3, 5, 10, 15 or 20, the hangers come with a Morgan Park scented ribbon.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Cove Long Garment Hangers Holiday Bundle, 10-pack (reg. $220) $145 Buy now

Whether they’re frequent flyers or audiophiles, Bowers & Wilkins’ new Px8 headphones offer luxurious, immersive sound in a sleek package. The British audio company added angled Carbon Cone drive units that deliver crystal-clear audio as it was meant to be heard, and the aptX adaptive wireless technology and digital signal processing combine to give listeners the highest resolution when streaming content via USB. The headphones also feature 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and excellent noise cancelling (perfect for those loud flights).

Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones $699 Buy now

Nothing says luxury quite like Tumi’s collection with McLaren . This Aero International expandable carry-on from the line nods to the luxe automaker’s supercars, as seen in the durable CX6 carbon fiber shell, the sleek silhouette, compression straps inspired by the six-point harness and smart organization (such as the removable suit section, interior hanger bracket, front-lid or split-case main entry compartment and built-in USB port).

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover

Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On $2,495 Buy now

We’ve never slept better after hooking our mattress up with Eight Sleep’s smart thermoregulating Pod 3 cover , which automatically cools down or warms up between 55 to 110°F help you (or your giftee) sleep better. It tracks body temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate and heart rate variability in order to deliver personalized health reports, and the Temperature Autopilot feature learns to optimize settings based on all of your data. For those who share a bed, the mattress cover lets sleepers set the temperature of each side.

Judith Leiber Couture Trillionaire Chocolate Bar Minaudière

For the recipient who’s worth their weight in gold (and who loves decadent accessories), Judith Leiber’s playful Trillionaire Candy Bar minaudière will satisfy their fashion cravings. It’s finished with 24-karat gold-plated crystals on the band and hand-painted details.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut

Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Chocolate Bar Minaudière $4,395 Buy now

FOR THE RECENT GRAD OR HOMEOWNER

For those celebrating graduation (and who are of age) and other milestones, Perrier-Jouët’s Belle Epoque Brut is just right for the occasion. The bottle boasts Chardonnay from Cramant, pinot noir from Mailly and a splash of pinot Meunier to deliver a harmonious blend of bubbly.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut, 750ml



$200





Buy now

AWOL Vision 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector

For those who deserve a serious (and spendy) upgrade to their home theater or gaming room, AWOL Vision’s 4K Ultra HD short-throw laser projector is the ultimate gift. Offering an image size of up to 12.5 feet, the HDR triple color laser projector delivers stunning and vibrant 4K picture quality no matter where you’re sitting (even outside), Dolby Atmos and 3D. It comes with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max so cord cutters can easily stream their favorite movies and TV shows.

Oishii Omakase Berries

AWOL Vision 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector (reg. $5,499) $4,949 Buy now

FOR THE SWEET-TOOTHED GOURMAND

If your giftee lives in Los Angeles, New Jersey or New York and has a palette for luxe (and healthy) sweets, then a box of Oishii’s Omakase strawberries ($20 for 11 medium berries, eight large berries or six extra large berries) is the perfect treat. Michelin-starred chef Dominique Ansel and stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chrissy Teigen use the so-called “Telsa of strawberries” in their recipes, and the rare berry variety was previously only available seasonally to those who live near the Japanese Alps where it’s grown. Oishii found a way to replicate the same conditions — light rain, cool breeze and a sunny winter day — in an indoor vertical farm, allowing the delectable berries to be attainable in the U.S. Give a $50 gift card, order for LA, New Jersey or NYC delivery or shop the fruits in person at select Whole Foods locations and other gourmet food shops.

Oishii Omakase Strawberries, Box of 11 Medium



$20





Buy now

Adidas x Gucci Large Duffle Bag

FOR THE ATHLETE

Adidas and Gucci’s highly-anticipated collaboration includes fashionable mashups of both brand’s iconic motifs, such as this luxe leather duffle bag . Available in black, red and beige/brown with an all-over logo print, this carryall makes one of the best luxury gifts for stylish travelers, athletes and designer label lovers.

Adidas x Gucci Large Duffle Bag



$3,980





Buy now

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Limited Edition Set

FOR THE BEAUTY BUFF

For the recipient who loves to be their own glam squad, Dyson’s newest version of its best-selling Airwrap multi-styler transforms flat tresses of all hair types and textures into red carpet-ready manes. The device comes with retooled 1.2- and 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels, firm and soft smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush so giftees can curl, smooth, dry and wave their hair without leaving strands frizzy or damaged from heat. It comes six attachments, a paddle brush, detangling comb, filter cleaning brush and a a chic storage case, making it one of the best luxury beauty gifts of the season. (Fans of Dyson’s high-end hair tools include starry hairstylists and brand ambassadors Jen Atkin and Matt Collins, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

Leica D-Lux 7 Digital Camera Kit

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set $600 Buy now

FOR THE SHUTTERBUG

Celebrity shutterbugs such as Jason Momoa, Seal, Dakota Fanning and Daniel Craig are frequently spotted with Leica’s retro-cool cameras. Whether your giftee is a budding photog or an avid lensperson, the cult-favorite brand’s D-Lux 7 compact point-and-shoot camera — bundled with a carrying bag and a 64GB memory card — makes a great addition to their collection. The 17MP four-thirds MOS sensor, 11-fps continuous shooting rate and DC Vario-Summilux lens deliver incredible images with impressive depth of field, even in the most difficult lighting situations. They’ll also love the 3.1x zoom lens, 35mm-equivalent electronic viewfinder, the sensitivity range of up to ISO 25600 and the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy: Leica D-Lux 7 Digital Camera Kit $1,374.95

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System

For the vino who wants to protect their precious investments, Coravin’s Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System lets them keep their bottles corked (and delay oxidation in the process) while they’re pouring their favorite cab or blanc.

Rimowa Essential Cabin Carry-On Suitcase

FOR THE FASHIONABLE FREQUENT FLYER

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System $229 Buy now

Jet-setting stars Rihanna and LeBron James are among the brand ambassadors for Rimowa, so you know the iconic luggage brand’s sleek suitcases — like the Essential Cabin carry-on available in new yellow and lavender colorways — are up to the task of getting your luxury-loving globe-trotter’s belongings from one destination to the next.

Rimowa Cabin S Suitcase



$740





Buy now

Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier

FOR PET PARENTS

Let them pamper their pup like a Hollywood star with Paravel’s new cabana pet carrier , which can be personalized with embroidered or hand-painted letters (or emojis!)

Syng Cell Alpha Triphonic Speaker

FOR THE AUDIOPHILE

Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier $295 Buy now

Co-founded by former Apple lead designer Christopher Stringer and entrepreneur Damon Way, Los Angeles-based audio brand Syng’s triphonic technology delivers immersive, room-filling sound for music lovers who want to hear every vocal layer, hi-hat sound and deep bass beat, thanks to an innovative design that puts the tweeter, midrange and woofer in a sphere-like case. The company’s debut Cell Alpha speaker automatically adjusts its output depending on the room’s space and its location and surroundings within it, and you can link several Syng Cells together for true surround sound. Whether they’re playing Fela Kuti, Radiohead, Haim or the Supremes; or podcasts, movies, or video games, the Cell Alpha can play diamond-clear audio using Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, or be plugged into a laptop, record player or TV with the Syng Link cable.

Syng Cell Alpha Speaker with Table Stand



$2,399





Buy now

Dior Medium Canvas Saddle Bag

FOR THE FASHION FANATIC

We can thank the revival of early-aughts fashion in part to Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That and Euphoria . For the Carrie Bradshaw on your list, Dior’s iconic saddle bag — a silhouette worn by star Sarah Jessica Parker onscreen and off — is the “It” carryall they’ll want to sling over their shoulder all winter and beyond (and years from now when the kidney-shaped style inevitably returns again).

Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer

FOR THE HOMEBODY

Dior Medium Canvas Saddle Bag $3,800 Buy now

What’s the difference between a luxurious, spa-like bathroom and one that’s not? A stylish towel and robe warmer, like this one from Zadro that holds up to two 40-inch-by-70-inch bath towels, or any other comfy essentials that recipients want to have at the ready for showers and chilly mornings.

Buy: Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer $159.99

Montblanc MB 01 Smart Travel Over-Hear Headphones

FOR ON-THE-GO AUDIOPHILE

For the discerning design devotee and audiophile, Montblanc’s MB 01 over-ear headphones offer superior sound, style and comfort. Great for jet-setting executives and new grads, these Bluetooth headphones can be used wired or wirelessly (so they’re perfect for plugging into airplane entertainment systems) and can be connected to a smartwatch. The proximity sensor automatically pauses and plays audio as the gear is put on or taken off, and active noise cancellation lets wearers get into the zone or listen to music uninterrupted.

Montblanc MB 01 Smart Travel Over-Hear Headphones



$640





Buy now

Amazon Astro Household Robot

FOR THE SMART HOME ENTHUSIAST

If you can manage to get your hands on the invitation-only Amazon Astro robot , this cool gadget can do everything from monitoring your giftee’s house, tossing a bone to their dog or checking up on household members. Users can use it to carry cups and other small items, set reminders and activity alerts, and patrol certain parts of the home.

Buy: Amazon Astro Household Robot $999.99

Last Crumb

FOR THE BAKED GOODS LOVER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan sent over Last Crumb ‘s decadent “designer cookies” to fellow best actress nominee (and winner) Jean Smart ahead of the 7th Emmy Awards — and you can gift them to your favorite five-star friend or family member too. (Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Hailey Bieber are among those who’ve enjoyed the decadent treats.) The luxurious package includes 12 cookies in gourmet flavors such as The James Dean (Oreo milkshake), The Madonna (peanut butter), Better Than Sex (chocolate chip), Netflix and Crunch (cinnamon toast crunch), Everything But the Candles (birthday cake) and What the Fuck Velvet, to name just a few. Trust us, you’ll have to resist taste-testing them all before the holidays — just make sure you sign up for the waitlist to be alerted of the next drop.

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses

FOR THE SUN WORSHIPPER

Last Crumb Cookies, Box of 12 $140 Buy now

You know that “very expensive person” aesthetic that movie stars get when they remove their pricey-looking sunnies? Your giftee can get the same look with the iconic pair of Persol folding glasses that were worn by action legend Steve McQueen in 1968’s The Thomas Crown Affair . They feature polarized lenses and are handmade in Italy, and are available in six colorways to suit its wearer’s style.

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses



$507





Buy now

Chopard Mille Miglia Limited Edition Chronograph Watch

FOR THE ACCESSORIES AFICIONADO

The priceless gift of time gets the Chopard treatment in the red carpet-loved brand’s Swiss-made stainless steel watch . The 44mm round case boasts a brushed stainless steel dial, three subdials, date display and sapphire crystal, and it’s finished with a 21mm brown leather strap.

Tobbi Maserati Kids Rechargeable Ride-On Electric Car

FOR THE COOLEST KID

Chopard Mille Miglia Limited Edition Chronograph Watch $7,700 Buy now

For the future driver (or caregiver) with expensive tastes, this mini Maserati will be the most luxurious ride on the playground. (You’ve seen similar wheels on the Instagram feeds of Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians and countless other starry parents.) A fully-charged vehicle gives 60 minutes of play, and the kid- or parent-controlled car has real working headlights and doors, a horn and MP3 inputs.

Buy: Tobbi Maserati Kids Rechargeable Ride-On Electric Car $224.99

Gita Mini Robot

FOR THE URBAN PEDESTRIAN

For the person who always has their hands full (and who wants a futuristic way to cart their stuff from point A to B to Z), Gita’s pedestrian-friendly Mini robot cargo carrier can hold up to 20 pounds while following them to the store or wherever else they’re headed and back. The adorable device takes about two hours to charge and offers up to seven hours of continuous travel (which translates to about 21 miles) at a top speed of six miles per hour, and Gita’s sensors allow the robot to intuitively follow people and mirror their speed and movement while avoiding obstacles during the day and at night. The company also offers a larger-capacity robot that can hold up to 40 pounds and streams music.

Gita Mini



$1,850





Buy now

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set

FOR THE CHIC SNOOZER

Luxury can also be a state of mind, one that starts as soon as your giftee rises from their cloud-like bed. Boll & Branch’s buttery-soft Signature Embroidered Sheet Set makes a great gift for the people on your list who could use more restful shut-eye (and don’t run too hot or cold). The sheets are made from 300 thread-count, 100 percent organic cotton, and have a matte, drapey finish.

Assouline Beyond Extravagance Two-Volume Book Set

FOR THE BOOKWORM

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set $248 and up Buy now

As if your recipient needs a history lesson on luxury, Assouline’s Beyond Extravagance set of two silk-bound hardcover books will give them a refresher on the most iconic Indian jewels from the Al Thani collection, including the Maharaja of Patiala’s custom-made Cartier ruby and pearl choker and precious stones from the Mughal Empire.

Assouline 'Beyond Extravagance Set' of Hardcover Books



$450





Buy now

Mejuri Parralel Signet Ring

FOR THE STYLISH GUY

Maybe you want to pop the question with a piece of everyday jewelry, or you just want to treat the guy in your life to a luxe accessory that will remind him of you. Mejuri’s Bauhaus-inspired 14-karat gold parallel signet ring can be customized with an initial to make it extra special. (Stylist Courtney Mays regularly decks out her NBA star clients in the direct-to-consumer brand’s pinky rings.)

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle

FOR THE HOME CHEF

Mejuri Parallel 14-Karat Gold Signet Ring $900 Buy now

For the nights when they want to ditch delivery and whip up mouth-watering, chef’s-kiss-worthy pizza in literally one minute, give your favorite gourmand Ooni’s Koda 16 gas-powered oven . It’s on sale during Black Friday and includes a 14-inch pizza peel and a cast iron sizzler pan for cooking up 16-inch pies, bread and more.

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle (reg. $739)



$709





Buy now

Wolf Double Winder with Storage

FOR THE TIMEPIECE COLLECTOR

That budget-busting watch collection isn’t going to wind itself — which is where Wolf’s Viceroy Double Winder comes in. Covered in luxe pebbled faux leather and lined with silk, the winder doubles as a handsome storage option and can hold up to three timepieces. It’s finished with a locking glass cover and chrome hardware.

Wolf Viceroy Double Winder with Storage



$1,129





Buy now