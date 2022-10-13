ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday List, From Smart Ovens to ‘Designer Cookies’

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ozmr_0d5EhNfm00

Got money burning a hole in your pocket? If you’re shopping for someone who loves the finer things in life (regardless o the price tag), we’ve rounded up the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy.

Whether you’re shopping for design-loving audiophiles, fashionable foodies, busy techies or self-care devotees, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for every luxury enthusiast on your list (and not everything costs an arm and a leg.) From the high-tech hair tool loved by Hollywood hairstylists, to a membership that brings the gift of knowledge from some of the world’s most influential insiders, treat your loved ones to these rich surprises.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

For more holiday shopping ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter ‘s gift guides here , including the best gifts under $100 , top stocking stuffers , beauty Advent calendars and more.

Brava Smart Oven Starter Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1R9g_0d5EhNfm00
.

If they’ve got more pressing things to do than, say, stand around and fry an egg, Brava’s genius smart oven will do the hard work for them and then some. We’re fans of the 10-in-1 culinary appliance that has revolutionized our own at-home cooking experience, not to mention saved us precious time and countertop space. The device can bake, air fryer, toast, slow cook, broil, roast, dehydrate and warm food with precision, and we like that there are over 7,000 customizable cooking programs ranging from poached eggs and roasted veggies to perfectly seared steaks and more. Recipients can cook up to three different ingredients at once (thanks to the multi-zone feature) an in-oven camera lets home chefs monitor their food.

Buy: Brava Oven Starter Set $1,295

Urban Stems Luxe Flower Subscription

FOR THE BLOOMS ENTHUSIAST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c6sF_0d5EhNfm00

One of the best online flower delivery services , Urban Stems lets you send your loved ones luxurious bouquets once or twice a month. Choose from three tiers ranging from $55 to $105 per delivery; the company does the rest of the work by curating every arrangement. Recipients receive a vase with their first delivery, and Seasonal and Luxe subscriptions include a candle with the first bouquet.

MasterClass Annual Membership

FOR THE KNOWLEDGE SEEKER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Om5e_0d5EhNfm00

You don’t have to spend a fortune to gift the luxury of having some of the world’s smartest, most creative minds within arm’s reach, thanks to MasterClass . For your favorite Hollywood or entertainment exec, the leading online learning platform lets them get pro acting tips from Oscar-winning star Natalie Portman, sharpen their writing under screenwriter Shonda Rhimes, hone their debate skills with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and score pro culinary pointers from Gordon Ramsay, to name just a few. And there are even more influential instructors across Hollywood, politics, fashion, business and more who share their expertise. Plus, MasterClass is offering a two-for-one membership deal for a limited time during Black Friday, so you can gift knowledge to yourself or another loved one.

Masterclass Subscription

$15 monthly


Buy now

Chalonne Palladio Apple Watch Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeucE_0d5EhNfm00
.

Upgrade their Apple Watch with Chalonne’s luxe leather Palladio bands that are finished with 14-karat white gold and black enamel triangles and white topaz gemstones. Compatible with Series 1 to 7 devices, the straps come in a wide range of colors and hardware options to suit their style; plus, the French company donates to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for every strap sold.

Chalonne Palladio Apple Watch Band $1,000 Buy now

Cove Long Garment Hangers Holiday Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nmp42_0d5EhNfm00

For those who love keeping their maxi dresses and other long fashion staples wrinkle-free and fresh-scented, Cove’s long garment hangers help them keep hems off the floor (and closets more organized). Available in sets of 3, 5, 10, 15 or 20, the hangers come with a Morgan Park scented ribbon.

Cove Long Garment Hangers Holiday Bundle, 10-pack (reg. $220) $145 Buy now

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l7sC_0d5EhNfm00

Whether they’re frequent flyers or audiophiles, Bowers & Wilkins’ new Px8 headphones offer luxurious, immersive sound in a sleek package. The British audio company added angled Carbon Cone drive units that deliver crystal-clear audio as it was meant to be heard, and the aptX adaptive wireless technology and digital signal processing combine to give listeners the highest resolution when streaming content via USB. The headphones also feature 30 hours of listening time on a single charge and excellent noise cancelling (perfect for those loud flights).

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Noise-Cancelling Headphones $699 Buy now

Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMD8y_0d5EhNfm00

Nothing says luxury quite like Tumi’s collection with McLaren . This Aero International expandable carry-on from the line nods to the luxe automaker’s supercars, as seen in the durable CX6 carbon fiber shell, the sleek silhouette, compression straps inspired by the six-point harness and smart organization (such as the removable suit section, interior hanger bracket, front-lid or split-case main entry compartment and built-in USB port).

Tumi x McLaren Aero International Expandable 4-Wheeled Carry-On $2,495 Buy now

Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxGRU_0d5EhNfm00

We’ve never slept better after hooking our mattress up with Eight Sleep’s smart thermoregulating Pod 3 cover , which automatically cools down or warms up between 55 to 110°F help you (or your giftee) sleep better. It tracks body temperature, resting heart rate, respiratory rate and heart rate variability in order to deliver personalized health reports, and the Temperature Autopilot feature learns to optimize settings based on all of your data. For those who share a bed, the mattress cover lets sleepers set the temperature of each side.

Judith Leiber Couture Trillionaire Chocolate Bar Minaudière

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXPgF_0d5EhNfm00

For the recipient who’s worth their weight in gold (and who loves decadent accessories), Judith Leiber’s playful Trillionaire Candy Bar minaudière will satisfy their fashion cravings. It’s finished with 24-karat gold-plated crystals on the band and hand-painted details.

Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Chocolate Bar Minaudière $4,395 Buy now

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut

FOR THE RECENT GRAD OR HOMEOWNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHOjL_0d5EhNfm00

For those celebrating graduation (and who are of age) and other milestones, Perrier-Jouët’s Belle Epoque Brut is just right for the occasion. The bottle boasts Chardonnay from Cramant, pinot noir from Mailly and a splash of pinot Meunier to deliver a harmonious blend of bubbly.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Brut, 750ml

$200


Buy now

AWOL Vision 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULArY_0d5EhNfm00

For those who deserve a serious (and spendy) upgrade to their home theater or gaming room, AWOL Vision’s 4K Ultra HD short-throw laser projector is the ultimate gift. Offering an image size of up to 12.5 feet, the HDR triple color laser projector delivers stunning and vibrant 4K picture quality no matter where you’re sitting (even outside), Dolby Atmos and 3D. It comes with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max so cord cutters can easily stream their favorite movies and TV shows.

AWOL Vision 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector (reg. $5,499) $4,949 Buy now

Oishii Omakase Berries

FOR THE SWEET-TOOTHED GOURMAND

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q91aK_0d5EhNfm00

If your giftee lives in Los Angeles, New Jersey or New York and has a palette for luxe (and healthy) sweets, then a box of Oishii’s Omakase strawberries ($20 for 11 medium berries, eight large berries or six extra large berries) is the perfect treat. Michelin-starred chef Dominique Ansel and stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chrissy Teigen use the so-called “Telsa of strawberries” in their recipes, and the rare berry variety was previously only available seasonally to those who live near the Japanese Alps where it’s grown. Oishii found a way to replicate the same conditions — light rain, cool breeze and a sunny winter day — in an indoor vertical farm, allowing the delectable berries to be attainable in the U.S. Give a $50 gift card, order for LA, New Jersey or NYC delivery or shop the fruits in person at select Whole Foods locations and other gourmet food shops.

Oishii Omakase Strawberries, Box of 11 Medium

$20


Buy now

Adidas x Gucci Large Duffle Bag

FOR THE ATHLETE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ofVn_0d5EhNfm00

Adidas and Gucci’s highly-anticipated collaboration includes fashionable mashups of both brand’s iconic motifs, such as this luxe leather duffle bag . Available in black, red and beige/brown with an all-over logo print, this carryall makes one of the best luxury gifts for stylish travelers, athletes and designer label lovers.

Adidas x Gucci Large Duffle Bag

$3,980


Buy now

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Limited Edition Set

FOR THE BEAUTY BUFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zB42_0d5EhNfm00

For the recipient who loves to be their own glam squad, Dyson’s newest version of its best-selling Airwrap multi-styler transforms flat tresses of all hair types and textures into red carpet-ready manes. The device comes with retooled 1.2- and 1.6-inch Airwrap barrels, firm and soft smoothing brushes and a round volumizing brush so giftees can curl, smooth, dry and wave their hair without leaving strands frizzy or damaged from heat. It comes six attachments, a paddle brush, detangling comb, filter cleaning brush and a a chic storage case, making it one of the best luxury beauty gifts of the season. (Fans of Dyson’s high-end hair tools include starry hairstylists and brand ambassadors Jen Atkin and Matt Collins, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba.)

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Dyson | Best Buy | Nordstrom | Sephora | Ulta

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Set $600 Buy now

Leica D-Lux 7 Digital Camera Kit

FOR THE SHUTTERBUG

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqRwE_0d5EhNfm00

Celebrity shutterbugs such as Jason Momoa, Seal, Dakota Fanning and Daniel Craig are frequently spotted with Leica’s retro-cool cameras. Whether your giftee is a budding photog or an avid lensperson, the cult-favorite brand’s D-Lux 7 compact point-and-shoot camera — bundled with a carrying bag and a 64GB memory card — makes a great addition to their collection. The 17MP four-thirds MOS sensor, 11-fps continuous shooting rate and DC Vario-Summilux lens deliver incredible images with impressive depth of field, even in the most difficult lighting situations. They’ll also love the 3.1x zoom lens, 35mm-equivalent electronic viewfinder, the sensitivity range of up to ISO 25600 and the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy: Leica D-Lux 7 Digital Camera Kit $1,374.95

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBDPd_0d5EhNfm00

For the vino who wants to protect their precious investments, Coravin’s Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System lets them keep their bottles corked (and delay oxidation in the process) while they’re pouring their favorite cab or blanc.

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System $229 Buy now

Rimowa Essential Cabin Carry-On Suitcase

FOR THE FASHIONABLE FREQUENT FLYER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZE6J_0d5EhNfm00

Jet-setting stars Rihanna and LeBron James are among the brand ambassadors for Rimowa, so you know the iconic luggage brand’s sleek suitcases — like the Essential Cabin carry-on available in new yellow and lavender colorways — are up to the task of getting your luxury-loving globe-trotter’s belongings from one destination to the next.

Rimowa Cabin S Suitcase

$740


Buy now

Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier

FOR PET PARENTS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QclRi_0d5EhNfm00

Let them pamper their pup like a Hollywood star with Paravel’s new cabana pet carrier , which can be personalized with embroidered or hand-painted letters (or emojis!)

Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier $295 Buy now

Syng Cell Alpha Triphonic Speaker

FOR THE AUDIOPHILE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTE0k_0d5EhNfm00

Co-founded by former Apple lead designer Christopher Stringer and entrepreneur Damon Way, Los Angeles-based audio brand Syng’s triphonic technology delivers immersive, room-filling sound for music lovers who want to hear every vocal layer, hi-hat sound and deep bass beat, thanks to an innovative design that puts the tweeter, midrange and woofer in a sphere-like case. The company’s debut Cell Alpha speaker automatically adjusts its output depending on the room’s space and its location and surroundings within it, and you can link several Syng Cells together for true surround sound. Whether they’re playing Fela Kuti, Radiohead, Haim or the Supremes; or podcasts, movies, or video games, the Cell Alpha can play diamond-clear audio using Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, or be plugged into a laptop, record player or TV with the Syng Link cable.

Syng Cell Alpha Speaker with Table Stand

$2,399


Buy now

Dior Medium Canvas Saddle Bag

FOR THE FASHION FANATIC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pApsm_0d5EhNfm00

We can thank the revival of early-aughts fashion in part to Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That and Euphoria . For the Carrie Bradshaw on your list, Dior’s iconic saddle bag — a silhouette worn by star Sarah Jessica Parker onscreen and off — is the “It” carryall they’ll want to sling over their shoulder all winter and beyond (and years from now when the kidney-shaped style inevitably returns again).

Dior Medium Canvas Saddle Bag $3,800 Buy now

Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer

FOR THE HOMEBODY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JYpc_0d5EhNfm00

What’s the difference between a luxurious, spa-like bathroom and one that’s not? A stylish towel and robe warmer, like this one from Zadro that holds up to two 40-inch-by-70-inch bath towels, or any other comfy essentials that recipients want to have at the ready for showers and chilly mornings.

Buy: Zadro Extra-Large Towel Warmer $159.99

Montblanc MB 01 Smart Travel Over-Hear Headphones

FOR ON-THE-GO AUDIOPHILE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAxVf_0d5EhNfm00

For the discerning design devotee and audiophile, Montblanc’s MB 01 over-ear headphones offer superior sound, style and comfort. Great for jet-setting executives and new grads, these Bluetooth headphones can be used wired or wirelessly (so they’re perfect for plugging into airplane entertainment systems) and can be connected to a smartwatch. The proximity sensor automatically pauses and plays audio as the gear is put on or taken off, and active noise cancellation lets wearers get into the zone or listen to music uninterrupted.

Montblanc MB 01 Smart Travel Over-Hear Headphones

$640


Buy now

Amazon Astro Household Robot

FOR THE SMART HOME ENTHUSIAST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIa9f_0d5EhNfm00
.

If you can manage to get your hands on the invitation-only Amazon Astro robot , this cool gadget can do everything from monitoring your giftee’s house, tossing a bone to their dog or checking up on household members. Users can use it to carry cups and other small items, set reminders and activity alerts, and patrol certain parts of the home.

Buy: Amazon Astro Household Robot $999.99

Last Crumb

FOR THE BAKED GOODS LOVER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGtLg_0d5EhNfm00

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan sent over Last Crumb ‘s decadent “designer cookies” to fellow best actress nominee (and winner) Jean Smart ahead of the 7th Emmy Awards — and you can gift them to your favorite five-star friend or family member too. (Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Hailey Bieber are among those who’ve enjoyed the decadent treats.) The luxurious package includes 12 cookies in gourmet flavors such as The James Dean (Oreo milkshake), The Madonna (peanut butter), Better Than Sex (chocolate chip), Netflix and Crunch (cinnamon toast crunch), Everything But the Candles (birthday cake) and What the Fuck Velvet, to name just a few. Trust us, you’ll have to resist taste-testing them all before the holidays — just make sure you sign up for the waitlist to be alerted of the next drop.

Last Crumb Cookies, Box of 12 $140 Buy now

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses

FOR THE SUN WORSHIPPER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yc9wE_0d5EhNfm00

You know that “very expensive person” aesthetic that movie stars get when they remove their pricey-looking sunnies? Your giftee can get the same look with the iconic pair of Persol folding glasses that were worn by action legend Steve McQueen in 1968’s The Thomas Crown Affair . They feature polarized lenses and are handmade in Italy, and are available in six colorways to suit its wearer’s style.

Persol Steve McQueen Folding Glasses

$507


Buy now

Chopard Mille Miglia Limited Edition Chronograph Watch

FOR THE ACCESSORIES AFICIONADO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veSuc_0d5EhNfm00

The priceless gift of time gets the Chopard treatment in the red carpet-loved brand’s Swiss-made stainless steel watch . The 44mm round case boasts a brushed stainless steel dial, three subdials, date display and sapphire crystal, and it’s finished with a 21mm brown leather strap.

Chopard Mille Miglia Limited Edition Chronograph Watch $7,700 Buy now

Tobbi Maserati Kids Rechargeable Ride-On Electric Car

FOR THE COOLEST KID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTYq8_0d5EhNfm00

For the future driver (or caregiver) with expensive tastes, this mini Maserati will be the most luxurious ride on the playground. (You’ve seen similar wheels on the Instagram feeds of Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians and countless other starry parents.) A fully-charged vehicle gives 60 minutes of play, and the kid- or parent-controlled car has real working headlights and doors, a horn and MP3 inputs.

Buy: Tobbi Maserati Kids Rechargeable Ride-On Electric Car $224.99

Gita Mini Robot

FOR THE URBAN PEDESTRIAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loB2K_0d5EhNfm00

For the person who always has their hands full (and who wants a futuristic way to cart their stuff from point A to B to Z), Gita’s pedestrian-friendly Mini robot cargo carrier can hold up to 20 pounds while following them to the store or wherever else they’re headed and back. The adorable device takes about two hours to charge and offers up to seven hours of continuous travel (which translates to about 21 miles) at a top speed of six miles per hour, and Gita’s sensors allow the robot to intuitively follow people and mirror their speed and movement while avoiding obstacles during the day and at night. The company also offers a larger-capacity robot that can hold up to 40 pounds and streams music.

Gita Mini

$1,850


Buy now

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set

FOR THE CHIC SNOOZER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVJjo_0d5EhNfm00

Luxury can also be a state of mind, one that starts as soon as your giftee rises from their cloud-like bed. Boll & Branch’s buttery-soft Signature Embroidered Sheet Set makes a great gift for the people on your list who could use more restful shut-eye (and don’t run too hot or cold). The sheets are made from 300 thread-count, 100 percent organic cotton, and have a matte, drapey finish.

Boll & Branch Signature Embroidered Sheet Set $248 and up Buy now

Assouline Beyond Extravagance Two-Volume Book Set

FOR THE BOOKWORM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufQCP_0d5EhNfm00

As if your recipient needs a history lesson on luxury, Assouline’s Beyond Extravagance set of two silk-bound hardcover books will give them a refresher on the most iconic Indian jewels from the Al Thani collection, including the Maharaja of Patiala’s custom-made Cartier ruby and pearl choker and precious stones from the Mughal Empire.

Assouline 'Beyond Extravagance Set' of Hardcover Books

$450


Buy now

Mejuri Parralel Signet Ring

FOR THE STYLISH GUY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jE1Iy_0d5EhNfm00

Maybe you want to pop the question with a piece of everyday jewelry, or you just want to treat the guy in your life to a luxe accessory that will remind him of you. Mejuri’s Bauhaus-inspired 14-karat gold parallel signet ring can be customized with an initial to make it extra special. (Stylist Courtney Mays regularly decks out her NBA star clients in the direct-to-consumer brand’s pinky rings.)

Mejuri Parallel 14-Karat Gold Signet Ring $900 Buy now

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle

FOR THE HOME CHEF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKnoZ_0d5EhNfm00

For the nights when they want to ditch delivery and whip up mouth-watering, chef’s-kiss-worthy pizza in literally one minute, give your favorite gourmand Ooni’s Koda 16 gas-powered oven . It’s on sale during Black Friday and includes a 14-inch pizza peel and a cast iron sizzler pan for cooking up 16-inch pies, bread and more.

Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven Bundle (reg. $739)

$709


Buy now

Wolf Double Winder with Storage

FOR THE TIMEPIECE COLLECTOR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtTVd_0d5EhNfm00

That budget-busting watch collection isn’t going to wind itself — which is where Wolf’s Viceroy Double Winder comes in. Covered in luxe pebbled faux leather and lined with silk, the winder doubles as a handsome storage option and can hold up to three timepieces. It’s finished with a locking glass cover and chrome hardware.

Wolf Viceroy Double Winder with Storage

$1,129


Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Crochet Fashion Finds for Fall from Brands That Have Hollywood Hooked

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Chrissy Teigen and countless other stars were quite literally swimming in crochet over the summer — from swimsuits, tops and skirts to dresses and accessories — and the look hasn’t lost its legs into the new season. Artisanal crochet knits continue to be a fashion go-to in autumn, as seen on fall 2022 runways at Loewe, Jonathan Simkhai, Chloé and other designers. By adding just the right touch of warmth and texture, crochet accessories and apparel may be every wardrobe’s best secret to upgrading sweater weather essentials without weaving too far into festival fashion. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The 65+ Best Advent Calendars for Counting Down to the Holidays

It’s not even Halloween, and yet devotees of the Yuletide season are already enthusiastically planning their post-Thanksgiving festivities. Enter the Advent calendar, the beloved Christmas tradition that counts down the days of December until the big gift-giving celebration. No matter your creed, these festive boxes are filled with delightful gifts for surprising every type of recipient, whether they’re a beer or wine lover, luxury beauty buff (there’s a separate list for them here too), a sci-fi superfan, a movie lover or a TV junkie. They’re easily the gifrts that keep on giving all month, and we’ve scoured retailers including Amazon, Anthropologie,...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Angus Cloud’s Favorite Things, From ‘Bougie’ Face Sprays to Gas Station Finds

There’s no denying that Euphoria has spawned a powerful fandom. Every performance is a stand-out, from Zendaya’s Emmy-winning rendition of troubled Rue to Sydney Sweeney’s flawless take on chaotic Cassie. Another breakout star of note is Fezco, the drug dealer with a heart of gold, masterfully played by Angus Cloud.  From Fezco’s salute to ‘90s staples like Coogi sweaters to his affinity for perfectly color-blocked Polo Sport and Supreme tees, the character has become somewhat of a style star, likely because his look isn’t too far off from Cloud’s off-camera. The actor exudes cool without even trying, which is why GMC...
SHOPPING
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterGovernor...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions

If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Zegler Responds to Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Being Labeled Politically Correct

Rachel Zegler is addressing the scrutiny she’s faced doing press for two high-profile movies, Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White and last year’s West Side Story. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about the pressures around two of her earliest and biggest big-screen credits. That includes her role in Snow White, with the actress responding to what she describes as “jokes” about the modern update, which features her — a Latina — in the titular role and consultants who have been brought in to address the representation of the film’s dwarfism community. More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Animation Creating...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Guilty Plea in Forcible Touching Case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.More from The Hollywood ReporterCuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible TouchingCameron Crowe Signs With UTARomantic Drama 'Life in a Year' Faces Uncertain Fate Amid Cuba Gooding Jr., Chris D'Elia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy