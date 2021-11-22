ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashback: Paul McCartney Launches 1989 Comeback Tour

Cover picture for the articleIt was 32 years ago tonight (November 23rd, 1989) that after a 13-year-stretch, Paul McCartney returned to the North American concert stage for the first of a five-night stand at the L.A. Forum. McCartney's band featured wife Linda McCartney on keyboards, Average White Band co-founder Hamish Stuart on guitar and bass,...

