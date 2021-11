The just crowned 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs says that his Thanksgiving plans include a lot of chilling. “I think we’re probably just gonna kick it. We’re gonna do the whole big thing. Probably our only week off left that we really have. So try to enjoy it you know before we get into it like hard-core holiday season. So probably just a lotta chilling at the house I would imagine.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO