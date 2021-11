Randy Lanphear is a genuinely well-rounded producer and engineer. He’s the kind of creator who escapes the usual cliches because his goal is to make quality music that leaves a lasting impression on his listeners, regardless of genre boundaries and other sonic aesthetics. One of the most striking qualities about Randy Lanphear’s work is that the tracks he is involved with feel timeless, as in, they don’t date. Some producers and engineers are stuck with a sound that is intrinsically related to a specific period or era. Still, with Randy Lanphear, you get the sensation that these songs will stand the test of time and overcome all kinds of musical biases. At the end of it all, fashions fade, trends subside, but true passion always endures.

