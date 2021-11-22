Gogetta80 Flexes Hard On “Star Status”

As a woman that wears many hats, it’s very important that I create opportunities for other woman of color. It may not be in my field of publicity or journalism but through my Future is Female foundation, I remind women everyday that there is always time to follow your passion. With making sure that I am pulling others up with me, I am also reminded that there are still some doors beyond my reach. Not because I lack talent or drive, its simply that unfortunately black people don’t always find the value in paying other black people fairly. While I have no issues with any hardworking person, other races are not as invested in us as we are. Must we forget when black media complained in unison about talent passing them on the carpet. The fact that most A-List talent carry caucasian publicist that go straight to the media they see fit and passover the black media that supported them in the first place. Some talent don’t employ anyone and it shows.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO