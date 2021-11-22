ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScummVM gets support for 1998 classic Sanitarium

By Liam Dawe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanitarium, the popular point-and-click horror from 1998 is getting a fresh life thanks to the ScummVM project (announcement). An effort that is over 10 years in the making, the next major release of ScummVM will have support for it out of the box. "Sanitarium features a plot intricate set...

