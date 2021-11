When you're hankering for a breakfast treat in the morning, nothing satisfies a sweet tooth quite like a delicious doughnut. Light, airy, and oh-so flavorful, no one can deny that doughnuts are the finest fried dough treats in America. And regardless of where you live, these circles of happiness are never too far away. Whether you are close to a Dunkin' Donuts, a Starbucks, or even a local gas station, there are numerous spots where you can get your doughnut fix.

