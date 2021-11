When dropping a shot late on the front nine to go out in 31 is the worst part of your round, it's probably been a pretty good day. Rory McIlroy's only blemish in Round 1 of the DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour was a bogey at the ninth when he needed par for a 30 on the front, but he got that back early on the second nine and cruised home with a 7-under 65 to lead a group of three golfers by two in Dubai.

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO