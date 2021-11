A Long Neck man faces charges after police say he locked himself in his girlfriend’s house before walking out of the Pot-Nets home and shooting at officers. The incident began around 8:25 p.m., Nov. 19 when a woman called 911 to report a domestic incident in progress at her home in the 25000 block of Crab Alley E, said Master Cpl. Gary Fournier of the Delaware State Police. The woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend, Michael Bartie, 31, had been consuming alcohol since coming home the afternoon of Nov. 19, Fournier said, and Bartie had locked himself in a bedroom with their 9-month-old child. She also said Bartie refused to come out with the child and he was putting on body armor and armed himself with a rifle.

LONG NECK, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO