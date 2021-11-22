DETAILS: There's a New Angry Cactus in Downtown San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Visitors to downtown San Angelo may have noticed a lot of activity in front of the Angry Cactus Bar & Grill on Monday afternoon as workers installed a new "angry cactus" in front of the restaurant.

According to a Facebook post by owner Tim Condon, the giant green face had to be replaced with a new giant green face after the original sustained hail damage.

While the cactus has now become a staple in downtown San Angelo, owner Tim Condon faced an uphill battle back in 2014 when the proposal for his sign was a point of contention with the Design and Historic Review Commission. Some citizens had voiced their concerns the 3D cactus could be considered offensive.

After months of back and forth, the now-iconic angry cactus was approved in September of that year.

Update: A previous version of this story indicated Beto O'Rouke would be at the Angry Cactus on Tuesday, November 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The correct location is 211 N Chadbourne St.

According to the Beto for Texas website, O'Rourke will be here to discuss "why he's running for governor, what's at stake in this election, and how you can get involved."