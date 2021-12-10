ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker County, WV

UPDATE: Hellbender Burritos in Tucker County is open for take-out

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Drtwz_0d5Aa5cY00

UPDATE (Dec. 10, 2021 11:17 a.m.)

DAVIS, W.Va. – The wait is over. Hellbender Burritos has officially reopened.

The beloved Tucker County restaurant announced on Friday morning on its Facebook page that it is now open for take-out. According to the post, Hellbenders takeout is available Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UPDATE (Dec. 3, 2021 1:53 p.m.)

DAVIS, W.Va. – After a recent announcement that Hellbender Burritos planned to re-open, its owners have released further details on the restaurant’s return.

In a Facebook post, the owners said they have hired an experienced manager. The reopening will initially be limited to take-out service during limited hours, but as staff are hired, service will expand to include a dine-in option, the post said.

A specific re-opening date has not yet been announced.

ORIGINIAL STORY(Nov. 23, 2021 4:37 p.m.)

DAVIS, W.Va. – Hellbender Burritos, a popular restaurant in Tucker County will be reopening.

The restaurant announced the information in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. Until Tuesday, the Hellbenders’ Facebook page has been inactive since it announced its closing in May of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhtO6_0d5Aa5cY00
The Hellbender Burritos sign from back in 2012 (WBOY image)

Friends of Hellbender Burritos: At this time, we do not have a plan or timeframe for reopening. We know this is very disappointing for many people to hear, and we truly appreciate your support and understanding. Stay safe! Stay healthy!

Hellbender Burritos Facebook post, May 19, 2020

Those who know Hellbender Burritos are over the moon at the possibility of getting a hellbender, a specialty burrito with a protein, such as shrimp or chicken, rice, buffalo sauce and blue cheese, or another one of the Tex Mex restaurant’s unique burritos. Commenters on the Facebook post called Hellbenders the “Best Burrito’s I’ve ever had” and “my favorite place to eat.”

Along with the announcement of its reopening, the Hellbender Burritos Facebook page also posted a job opening for a part-time server.

