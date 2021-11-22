Grounds and Gardens: Lawns and Pests

To me, finding gifts for gardeners is easy. I like everything for the garden. If there’s a gardener in your life, something we all love receiving is a special plant. For the holidays, amaryllis make wonderful gifts. Every time I see some of my amaryllis blooming, I think of the friends that gave them to me. They all rebloom at slightly different times after the first of the year, so you can enjoy the flowers from December to February. You can also collect a variety of different amaryllis to enjoy. One of my favorite varieties is “Cherry Nymph”, which has tripled sets of petals in a deep red. It also sends up about three stalks of flowers. “Bright Nymph” is striped red and white, with colors in various shades of reds, whites, peaches, and pinks. White Flower Farm (1-800-503-9624) has a dizzying array of varieties.

